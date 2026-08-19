Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 191
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no
I didn't say that.
not
I didn't say that.
Do you make a profit all the time, or do you have some downsides?
Did I put that picture up?
Yes, you did.
Has anyone ever done that?
No, I haven't.
What does it say?
It says there's no loss.
did I put that picture up?
Yes, you did.
Has anyone been able to do that?
No, I haven't.
What's she talking about?
It says there's no loss.
You saw what I did.
or didn't you?
;)
it contradicts the concept of a triangle.
it contradicts the concept of a triangle.
It wasn't there.
he wasn't there.
Where did it all start?
only a high-flying bird could draw a diagonal in a basement indicator :-)
and in purple.