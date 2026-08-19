Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 191

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transcendreamer #:
It's been a while)))))
 
Well, Renat doesn't have the Grail, but if he says that pair trading is trading on the locus of the triangle pairs, then I know that if you buy euro dollar, sell pound dollar and sell euro pound, there will be a LOC that can give like a pendulum then plus and minus, but the minus so may not pay off.
 
Vladislav Vidiukov pair trading is trading on the locus of the triangle pairs, then I know that if you buy euro dollar, sell pound dollar and sell euro pound, there will be a LOC that can give like a pendulum then plus and minus, but the minus so may not pay off.

no

I didn't say that.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

not

I didn't say that.

Do you make a profit all the time, or do you have some downsides?
 
Vladislav Vidiukov #:
Do you make a profit all the time, or do you have some downsides?

Did I put that picture up?

Yes, you did.

Has anyone ever done that?

No, I haven't.

What does it say?

It says there's no loss.


 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

did I put that picture up?

Yes, you did.

Has anyone been able to do that?

No, I haven't.

What's she talking about?

It says there's no loss.


I'll give you that. Found the grail! Is it due to different price in quid of a point at different times of the day - usdchf for example? If this pair is the leg of a triangle.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

You saw what I did.

or didn't you?

;)

it contradicts the concept of a triangle.

 
mvf358 #:

it contradicts the concept of a triangle.

It wasn't there.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

he wasn't there.

Where did it all start?

 

only a high-flying bird could draw a diagonal in a basement indicator :-)

and in purple.

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