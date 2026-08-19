Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 192

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Maxim Kuznetsov #:

only a high-flying bird could draw a diagonal in a basement indicator :-)

and in purple.

Renat Akhtyamov #:

what does it say?


She says, the author of the picture knows how to make buff [i] = buff [i - 1] + 1.

That's very cool.

 

Oh, well.

I'm relieved.

Thegrail has not gone to the masses.

indeed, NNNp and NNNd !

Thank you!

[Deleted]  
transcendreamer #:

The world, by the way, is heading for catastrophe, a horrible indescribable inhibitive nightmare is inevitable.

Hi.

Hey, Dreamer, you think it's over? Looks like it.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Has anyone been able to do that?

No, I haven't.

What's she talking about?

It says there's no loss.

O Prophet, you fooled the gullible with this shaky theory and showed similar pictures of the indicator more than three years ago.
Based on what we can assume that you have possessed the Grail since those old times. But the catch lies in two points:

  • It is impossible to perfectly balance a triangle so that its legs do not separate. If only because of the change in the value of a point of at least one of the pairs that make it up. And no amount of "financial maths" (your term) will fix it.
  • "Equity of a triangle" (your term) can go both positive and negative from the moment of its opening and is predicted no better than the price of a single currency pair.

The signals you have repeatedly merged confirm this.

Below is a screenshot of one of your posts in the babblokos thread with a picture of the indicator. There are several similar ones there.


Не Грааль, просто обычненький такой - Баблокос!!! - По канонам каждый новый пророк вступает в метафизическую битву с мировой рыночной энтропией, чтобы приоткрыть створку запретных измерений для пути в
Не Грааль, просто обычненький такой - Баблокос!!! - По канонам каждый новый пророк вступает в метафизическую битву с мировой рыночной энтропией, чтобы приоткрыть створку запретных измерений для пути в
  • 2020.09.11
  • www.mql5.com
и согласно многочисленным учениям каждый новый пророк получает великое озарение и спешит поделиться благой вестью со страждущими. и нельзя не сказать что многие пророки посрамились. а были и вовсе удивительные слухи что вместо самого пророка управление счетом производилось женой пророка
 

A monument to the prophet in his lifetime.

 
Grigori.S.B #:

O Prophet, you fooled the gullible with this shaky theory and showed similar pictures of the indicator more than three years ago.
Based on what we can assume that you have possessed the Grail since those old times. But the catch lies in two points:

  • It is impossible to perfectly balance a triangle so that its legs do not separate. If only because of the change in the value of a point of at least one of the pairs that make it up. And no amount of "financial maths" (your term) will fix it.
  • The "triangle equity" (your term) can go both positive and negative from the moment of its opening and is predicted no better than the price of a single currency pair.

The signals you have repeatedly merged confirm this.

Below is a screenshot of one of your posts in the babblokos thread with a picture of the indicator. There are several similar ones there.


it's your 20th year....

I have already solved these issues.

I've already solved them myself.

Well, let it be for two years, but I solved it ;)

everything worked out and everything works.

and here they want me to just post it.

There are no fools.

For example, Roman started using MatLab and didn't realise what he'd done.

You have to use your own mind, understand and understand the meaning of the formulas, then you can move on.

Otherwise there's no way

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

it's your 20th year....

I've already solved these issues.

I installed it myself and I solved it myself.

So be it for two years, but I have decided ;)

everything worked out and everything works

What have you decided? ))) You wrote back then that you had "only profit", and the signals were draining one after another.

Renat Akhtyamov #:

everything worked out and everything is working

Unless in pink dreams. )))

The one who has it working, well convince others in it with foam at the mouth, and quietly earns remembering that money loves silence.
And hype and hype is for PR-managers and prophets. )))

 
Grigori.S.B #:

What have you decided? ))) You wrote back then that you had "only profit", and you were losing signals one after another.

Unless in a rosy dream. )))

The one who works, well convince others of this with foam at the mouth, and quietly earns remembering that money loves silence.
And hype and hype is for PR-managers and prophets. )))

I mean, do it and don't mess with my head.

everything works

 

closer to the topic:

there are two instruments (or synthetics) A and B, they are correlated, cointegrated and so on and so forth. But one has a significantly higher spread than the other.

A - with a large spread (purple and blue line) B - with a small spread (orange and grey, almost merged in scale)

question in the hall : any ideas how to take profit except waiting for arbitrage miracle ? ( that B.Bid will jump a couple of pips above A.Ask )

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

closer to the topic:

there are two instruments (or synthetics) A and B, they are correlated, cointegrated and so on and so forth. But one has a significantly higher spread than the other.

A - with a large spread (purple and blue line) B - with a small spread (orange and grey, almost merged in scale)

question in the hall : any ideas how to take profit except waiting for arbitrage miracle ? ( that B.Bid will jump a couple of pips above A.Ask )

Of course there are. It's a grail-worthy idea. How often do you want to pinch a couple of pips ?

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