Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 192
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only a high-flying bird could draw a diagonal in a basement indicator :-)
and in purple.
what does it say?
She says, the author of the picture knows how to make buff [i] = buff [i - 1] + 1.
That's very cool.
Oh, well.
I'm relieved.
Thegrail has not gone to the masses.
indeed, NNNp and NNNd !
Thank you!
The world, by the way, is heading for catastrophe, a horrible indescribable inhibitive nightmare is inevitable.
Hi.
Hey, Dreamer, you think it's over? Looks like it.
Has anyone been able to do that?
No, I haven't.
What's she talking about?
It says there's no loss.
O Prophet, you fooled the gullible with this shaky theory and showed similar pictures of the indicator more than three years ago.
Based on what we can assume that you have possessed the Grail since those old times. But the catch lies in two points:
The signals you have repeatedly merged confirm this.
Below is a screenshot of one of your posts in the babblokos thread with a picture of the indicator. There are several similar ones there.
A monument to the prophet in his lifetime.
O Prophet, you fooled the gullible with this shaky theory and showed similar pictures of the indicator more than three years ago.
Based on what we can assume that you have possessed the Grail since those old times. But the catch lies in two points:
The signals you have repeatedly merged confirm this.
Below is a screenshot of one of your posts in the babblokos thread with a picture of the indicator. There are several similar ones there.
it's your 20th year....
I have already solved these issues.
I've already solved them myself.
Well, let it be for two years, but I solved it ;)
everything worked out and everything works.
and here they want me to just post it.
There are no fools.
For example, Roman started using MatLab and didn't realise what he'd done.
You have to use your own mind, understand and understand the meaning of the formulas, then you can move on.
Otherwise there's no way
it's your 20th year....
I've already solved these issues.
I installed it myself and I solved it myself.
So be it for two years, but I have decided ;)
everything worked out and everything works
What have you decided? ))) You wrote back then that you had "only profit", and the signals were draining one after another.
everything worked out and everything is working
Unless in pink dreams. )))
The one who has it working, well convince others in it with foam at the mouth, and quietly earns remembering that money loves silence.
And hype and hype is for PR-managers and prophets. )))
What have you decided? ))) You wrote back then that you had "only profit", and you were losing signals one after another.
Unless in a rosy dream. )))
The one who works, well convince others of this with foam at the mouth, and quietly earns remembering that money loves silence.
And hype and hype is for PR-managers and prophets. )))
I mean, do it and don't mess with my head.
everything works
closer to the topic:
there are two instruments (or synthetics) A and B, they are correlated, cointegrated and so on and so forth. But one has a significantly higher spread than the other.
A - with a large spread (purple and blue line) B - with a small spread (orange and grey, almost merged in scale)
question in the hall : any ideas how to take profit except waiting for arbitrage miracle ? ( that B.Bid will jump a couple of pips above A.Ask )
closer to the topic:
there are two instruments (or synthetics) A and B, they are correlated, cointegrated and so on and so forth. But one has a significantly higher spread than the other.
A - with a large spread (purple and blue line) B - with a small spread (orange and grey, almost merged in scale)
question in the hall : any ideas how to take profit except waiting for arbitrage miracle ? ( that B.Bid will jump a couple of pips above A.Ask )
Of course there are. It's a grail-worthy idea. How often do you want to pinch a couple of pips ?