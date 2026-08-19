Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 180

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Sergey Gridnev #:
It was something he didn't get the signal to hide in time ;)

I wasn't gonna hide it, and I'm not gonna hide it.

What makes you think that?

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
wasn't going to hide it, and I'm not going to hide it
What is the purpose of the signal-splitter?
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
What's the purpose of a signal-splitter?

I'm bored

 
mytarmailS #:
Oh, yeah, sure.

Is your capilot working?

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Is your capilot working?

What is it
 
mytarmailS #:
What it is

chat gpt for developers

---

I asked him: finding an extremum,

he's dead ;)

He's been thinking for half a day.

I'll look for another version.

---

the idea is this: you write a program and describe what you need in a comment.

he searches the github and pastes the code he finds for you.

Pretty cool, huh?

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

chat gpt for developers

---

I asked him: finding an extremum,

he's gone ;)

he's been thinking for half a day

look for another version

---

Here's the idea: you write a programme and describe what you need in a comment.

he'll search the github and paste the code he finds for you.

Pretty cool, huh?

I haven't opened it in a while, I didn't even know it was renamed copilot.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Is your capilot working?

Yeah, it's pretty good.
[Deleted]  
Rena's been dumped once again, so the topic can be closed.

What happened to the hedge fund? He's gone, too.

😁😁😁
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

chat gpt for developers

---

I asked him: finding an extremum,

he's gone ;)

he's been thinking for half a day


Disable gpt-4 generation, maybe that's the problem
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