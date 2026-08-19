Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 182
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What's it going to be? More Photoshop and point-and-click?
If you write about yourself, it doesn't mean it's about me.
;)
just because you write about yourself doesn't mean it's about me.
;)
That the MoD is not a strategy is understandable.
---
I had to ask the gpt about the pink ponies:
Pink Pony World is a fantasy representation of a world filled with cute and cheerful ponies coloured in shades of pink. It is an image that is often associated with childhood, fairy tales and peaceful places.
In this view, the world of pink ponies is usually associated with bright and pastel colours, rainbow arcs, flowering fields and joyful events. In this world, ponies can be friendly and caring, and the environment can be beautiful and magical.
The world of pink ponies is often associated with children's games, cartoons and books. It is a kind of utopia where all problems and conflicts are solved through friendship, understanding and magic.
Ultimately, the world of pink ponies is a fictional place that brings joy and imagination. It can serve as a source of inspiration and allow us to remove ourselves from reality for a while to immerse ourselves in a world of fantasy and joy.
---
regarding the utopian triangle....
the triangle is relentlessly sinking:
already
1k will start soon ;)
Zeekr 001 take it then, it's a fire car
So far my salary is more than forex gives me.
When it overtakes it, then I'll start dreaming.
;)
Yeah, so far my salary is more than the forex is giving me.
When it does, then I'll start dreaming.
;)
than forex takes away
There are too many mistakes in the word "takes" ;)
yeah ;)
by the way, can you tell me how to count lots in a triangle?
I've seen your conclusions a couple of times, I can't find them.
but they're probably not yours.
It's from the internet, but it's a noodle.
and from the specification of the instrument in the terminal, among other things.
;)
Just for fun, do this: 1/point and compare it with your figures.
It's rubbish, isn't it? ))))
ahahaha
and if you want to see the cost per tick, for example for USDCHF, check out the CHFUSD chart on CME
))))))))))))
Who's arguing?
That's right.
So do it.
But it's a start.
And anyway.
where did everyone get the crazy idea of capitalisation????
can't you take a window and check/calculate all three - what will happen?
I'll tell you straight away - it will be a mess, an error, the balance will not be preserved, because the calculation formula is completely different.
You have to count money now, not the way Indica was drawn.
The right formula will keep the balance, 100%.
---
The principle of building a pyramid: to throw noodles off the ears slowly, which I do to those present, carrying out the following advancement of those present (row by row):
13 rows of bricks, 13 levels!
Each higher level cheats the previous one.
It's complicated. !!!!.
that is, to move up a level is to reject the truth of the previous one,
while showing a new truth, which will become untruth on the next level ;)
this is how it is - the path to the all-seeing eye, there is a gradual accumulation of experience, because to understand the next, you need to clearly understand the previous.
ahahaha