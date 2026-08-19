Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 194
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Everything is realisable.If you do not confuse the theory of probabilities with REAL LAW, One of the Graal theme has already heard me.Already the second week from 28 elements all the juices squeezed out of 28 elements.
Well, ahem.
two weeks doesn't mean anything.
and by the way, after reading this reply, I realise you're just lucky so far:
of course there is something in your words in the grail thread that already looks like you are on the subject.
but
again this post....
above which
so far proves otherwise
the triangle you practically called a plummer has been dead for over a year now.
You don't know how. Ohhhh, you don't know how.Luck, yes, luck will run out sooner or later.
to hell with nuances, the main thing is in the plus and all the time :-)
These are LUDOMAN'S WANTS.To have a positive result.everything should be like in a pharmacy.First you have to learn not to lose yours.
well, ahem.
two weeks doesn't mean anything.
and by the way, after reading this reply, I realise you're just lucky so far:
I'm doing this, and it's easy and uncomplicated:
of course, there is something in your words in the grail thread that already looks like you are in the subject.
but
again this post....
above which
so far proves otherwise
the triangle you practically called a plummer has been dead for over a year now.
You don't know how. Ohhhh, you don't know how.Luck, yes, luck will run out sooner or later.
It's hanging on for now. It's about to be torn apart, and not in your favour.
He's holding on for now. He's about to be torn apart, and not in your favour.
Any big movement is good for me.but the small ones are exhausting, I have to be on the forum ;)
any big movement is good for me.but small - exhausts me, I have to be on the forum ;)
Apparently you have not seen big moves. 16.02 2015.If you hedge even one of your triangle with the second triangle. they will both merge.
These are LUDOMAN'S WANTS. To have a positive result, everything must be like in a pharmacy. First you have to learn not to lose yours.
So you have nothing to offer about the question and you're just here to chat.
Let's just put it this way.
Apparently you haven't seen the big moves. 16.01 2015.If you even hedge one of your triangles with a second triangle. they will both merge.
I have seen it, and in person ;)
---
what's not to understand here??? :
one more time.
the cooler it flies, the better.
I've seen it, and in person ;)
---
what's not to understand? :
one more time.
the cooler it flies, the better.
Your triangle doesn't work. Risks exceed returns by three orders of magnitude.
Your triangle doesn't work. The risks exceed the returns by three orders of magnitude.
The risk is almost 100%, the return is infinity.
That's exactly how the market works. What are you talking about, sir?It's not for you to judge the grail, you've never seen it.
So you have nothing to offer about the question and you're just here to chat.
Let's just put it this way.
You remind me of a top manager from a top DC. I can hardly help you, we have different views on this market.