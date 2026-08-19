Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 190

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mvf358 #:

I saw it. But the whole cutlet bet overshadowed it.

The whole patty?

It was only a 27% load.


You haven't seen me trade triangles yet.

It's full-price, which means I only deduct the spread and the rest for margin.

Because if I don't take into account the spread, there is not enough money to open a triangle ;)))).

This is about 90-95% of the depo traded, the whole amount in work in short.

The very first time (I started my first triangle), I opened with $300 (I started with my own at that time, ahahahaha), and foolishly late at night on the night spread, a year ago.

Immediately the equity for $100 went into minus because of the huge spread ;))))).

In this triangle equity was fluctuating +/- 15% per second, but the triangle is alive and still holds.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

for the whole cutlet?

It was only a 27% load.


You haven't seen me trade triangles yet.

It's on full, i.e. I only deduct the spread costs and the rest for margin.

Because if I don't take the spread into account, there is not enough money to open a triangle ;)))).

It's about 90-95% of the depo traded, the whole amount is in work, in short.

The very first time (I started my first triangle), I opened with $300 (I started with my own at that time, ahahahaha), and foolishly late at night at the night spread, a year ago.

Immediately Equi for $100 went into minus because of the huge spread ;))))).

In this triangle equity was fluctuating +/- 15% per second, but the triangle is alive and still holds.

No one has seen it. Time to show the Grail.

 
transcendreamer #:

I've saved myself this labour.

cool!

 
transcendreamer #:



 
Ivan Butko #:

Mavrodi gives the signal to GRAAL,

 

Immortal Quotes:

 
Grigori.S.B #:

Immortal Quotes:

No-no, the main pearls there are "I wrote this already -teen pages ago" and "why doesn't anyone do what I say????"
 

I take it the trolls are crawling in heaps?

;)))

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I take it there's a lot of trolls crawling around?

;)))

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