Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 190
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I saw it. But the whole cutlet bet overshadowed it.
The whole patty?
It was only a 27% load.
You haven't seen me trade triangles yet.
It's full-price, which means I only deduct the spread and the rest for margin.
Because if I don't take into account the spread, there is not enough money to open a triangle ;)))).
This is about 90-95% of the depo traded, the whole amount in work in short.
The very first time (I started my first triangle), I opened with $300 (I started with my own at that time, ahahahaha), and foolishly late at night on the night spread, a year ago.
Immediately the equity for $100 went into minus because of the huge spread ;))))).
In this triangle equity was fluctuating +/- 15% per second, but the triangle is alive and still holds.
for the whole cutlet?
It was only a 27% load.
You haven't seen me trade triangles yet.
It's on full, i.e. I only deduct the spread costs and the rest for margin.
Because if I don't take the spread into account, there is not enough money to open a triangle ;)))).
It's about 90-95% of the depo traded, the whole amount is in work, in short.
The very first time (I started my first triangle), I opened with $300 (I started with my own at that time, ahahahaha), and foolishly late at night at the night spread, a year ago.
Immediately Equi for $100 went into minus because of the huge spread ;))))).
In this triangle equity was fluctuating +/- 15% per second, but the triangle is alive and still holds.
No one has seen it. Time to show the Grail.
I've saved myself this labour.
cool!
Mavrodi gives the signal to GRAAL,
Immortal Quotes:
Immortal Quotes:
I take it the trolls are crawling in heaps?
;)))
I take it there's a lot of trolls crawling around?
;)))