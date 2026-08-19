Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 185
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I, for example, liked the second Maxim's thought.
According to the idea Pyramid is realisable by ordinary homosapiens, if it is built in a pit, because to drop/lower/roll a block is not to lift it.
You don't even need to mirror anything.
The pyramids are a colossal job, of course, but you can see that they're handmade. And when the big stones are well carved, you kind of start to question how they could do it so smoothly.
good workmanship - yeah, questionable.
And the lifting.
it's a lever.
as they say - give me a fulcrum ;)
---
there's an inappropriate question here.
why did you have to make such big rocks?
I mean, not "how" but "why"?
maybe that's the clue?
The pyramids are a colossal job, of course, but you can see that they're handmade. And when the big stones are well-carved, you kind of wonder how they could be so smooth.
Have you been to Karelia, the Urals?
there are quarries where they worked with tools not very different from those available in the Neolithic period (pick, chisel, shovel, wedge). There are huge and very smooth stones in the dumps (they were rejected or too big or the grade was not suitable).
Manual labour is very accurate, not every machine can do it. And a well-organised team is a terrible force.
But they didn't build shit like that there
in Karelia, in the Urals?
there are quarries where they used tools not very different from those available in the Neolithic period (pick, chisel, shovel, wedge). There are huge and very smooth stones in the dumps (they were rejected or too big or the grade was not suitable).
Manual labour is very accurate, not every machine can do it. And a well-organised team is a terrible force.
That's right, manual labour.
But where can the marks of circular saws of incredible diameters come from? You can't get such marks from a chisel.
Besides, there are many examples of huge cubes of rock taken directly out of the rock, and some of these cubes are lying right there at the quarry.
But they didn't build shit like that there
Megalithic buildings are partly an ancient way of "boosting the economy and investing state money in the real sector" :-))
As soon as the state became stable, there was a problem - taxes and taxes are collected regularly and clearly, but there are few ways to use them.
In Egypt in general, minpyramidstroy is a state-forming industry. Otherwise there up to 20-30% of the population became homeless once a year.
megalithic buildings are partly an ancient way to "ramp up the economy and invest state money in the real sector" :-)
As soon as the state became stable, there was a problem - taxes and taxes are collected regularly and clearly, but there are few ways to use them.
In Egypt in general, minpyramidstroy is a state-forming industry. Otherwise there up to 20-30% of the population once a year became homeless.
....
and indica...
maybe you can make one, it's, it's not complicated:
trend and flat, you can see everything in the palm of your hand.
three days of flat ahead and sink down!
so far I'm inclined to the conclusion that this chip is applicable in battle.....
I think I have a forecast to check.
Well, it does not cancel the unreal art of masters. Try to take a perforator and hollow out a bas-relief of such scale in the wall :) or forge it with a screwdriver. Then sand it down to a shine. In stone, not brick
practise for about 1000 years, then it's like butter :-)
4k of Egyptian history, of course they learnt how to do things.
and neighbouring countries and peoples probably did too. Only they are much less documented, after all Egypt has a continuous history.
progress was a little bit different, what they had once was perfected, without inventing anything else.
they learned to lay "stone on stone, brick on brick" - in 1000 years of constant practice the stones will have a mirror shine and bricks of perfect shape, colour and strength.