Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 9

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Ivan Kovalenko:

How can you be so sure that the maximum will be updated by so much?

do you really believe the forecasts?

I for example still want to sell a bit higher and aim for 72.56

BRENTH1 888

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Ivan Kovalenko:
I do not know what to expect and you do not trade.

Wasn't it clear from the beginning that no one probably trades in oil on the forex market?

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i think people go to this resource not to make predictions but to search for strategies. real predictions cost a lot of money and not on this site.

 
Ivan Kovalenko:

here's a forex deal for you


BEAUTIFUL!

Here's from the msk exchange - spread 0.01

oil

 
Ivan Kovalenko:

have you seen the margins on msc?

No, just got in yet. I will give info later from MT5, haven't put it in yet.
 

Do you think they will try to get it to 76 60 by the weekend? Or lower it all the same, 75 00 is a strong level. Just that 2 quid seems like a lot.

Right now it's trading.

 
Ivan Kovalenko:

There will be petrol == there will be traffic.

Waiting for America as always )

 
So far, I don't see a clear sell signal
 
Ivan Kovalenko:

Looks like we're going down

I've been sitting in shorts for a week now ))
 

Colleagues - well, we are well upwards (although of course not sure we won't bounce back on Mon... :-))


 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Colleagues - well, so we flew upwards (although certainly not the fact that the bounce in the Monday.


We are going to go up, but the main thing is not to miss it))

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