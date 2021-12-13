Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 5
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Now it is clear how to drain the money
Anyway, in all seriousness, a knowledgeable person said that oil could go as high as 80 - these are the levels of the past years and go to 60...
Here I was thinking before that it would go to 60, so I shorted it... as if I knew what it would say... :-)
As a result, like for oil now - intraday only, like without carrying over to the next day, like that, i.e. both buy and sell, but intraday and all.
Anyway, in all seriousness, a knowledgeable person said that oil could go as high as 80 - these are the levels of the past years and go to 60...
Here I was thinking before that it would go to 60, so I shorted it... as if I knew what it would say... :-)
As a result, like for oil now - intraday only, like without carrying over to the next day, like that, that is both buy and sell, but intraday and all.
I want to clarify even intraday and no more than that
I would like to clarify even within sessions and no more than that
brent +0.5%
brent +0.5%
but how much is the percentage already showing there ?
How much interest is it showing now?
I had +0.5% enough for a trade and you seem to have over-served your losses.
I had +0.5% enough for a trade, and you seem to have overdrawn your losses.
I didn't make a loss - it was a normal trading process. when you enter a market, the price always tries to go against it.
There was no loss - normal trading process. when you enter the market, the price always tries to go against
Entry, stop and take
Will you wait for your target or will you close earlier?
it should be towards the target and may even go even lower to 72.56
but not at these prices - I don't understand where the Moscow bourse gets such prices from yet
it should be towards the target and may even go even lower to 72.56
but not at these prices - I do not understand where the Moscow Stock Exchange gets such prices from
https://www.theice.com/products/219/Brent-Crude-Futures/data?marketId=5049354