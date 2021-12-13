Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 5

New comment
 
Mikhail Simakov:
Now it is clear how to drain the money

Anyway, in all seriousness, a knowledgeable person said that oil could go as high as 80 - these are the levels of the past years and go to 60...

Here I was thinking before that it would go to 60, so I shorted it... as if I knew what it would say... :-)

As a result, like for oil now - intraday only, like without carrying over to the next day, like that, i.e. both buy and sell, but intraday and all.

[Deleted]  
Roman Shiredchenko:

Anyway, in all seriousness, a knowledgeable person said that oil could go as high as 80 - these are the levels of the past years and go to 60...

Here I was thinking before that it would go to 60, so I shorted it... as if I knew what it would say... :-)

As a result, like for oil now - intraday only, like without carrying over to the next day, like that, that is both buy and sell, but intraday and all.

I want to clarify even intraday and no more than that

[Deleted]  
Ivan Kovalenko:

I would like to clarify even within sessions and no more than that

brent +0.5%

[Deleted]  
Ivan Kovalenko:

brent +0.5%

but how much is the percentage already showing there ?

BRENTH1 089

[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

How much interest is it showing now?


I had +0.5% enough for a trade and you seem to have over-served your losses.

If you're not paying attention, enter the trade https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/371260/page4#comment_23075353
Цена, Нефть BRENT (BRENT), (WTI)
Цена, Нефть BRENT (BRENT), (WTI)
  • 2021.06.23
  • www.mql5.com
Доброго времени суток ! Делитесь своими прогнозами по движению цены в реальном времени. Обзор – Фьючерсы на нефть WTI, Brent...
[Deleted]  
Ivan Kovalenko:

I had +0.5% enough for a trade, and you seem to have overdrawn your losses.

I didn't make a loss - it was a normal trading process. when you enter a market, the price always tries to go against it.

BRENTH1 0976

[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

There was no loss - normal trading process. when you enter the market, the price always tries to go against

Will you wait for your target or will you close early?
[Deleted]  

Entry, stop and take

[Deleted]  
Ivan Kovalenko:
Will you wait for your target or will you close earlier?

it should be towards the target and may even go even lower to 72.56

but not at these prices - I don't understand where the Moscow bourse gets such prices from yet

ququ

[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

it should be towards the target and may even go even lower to 72.56

but not at these prices - I do not understand where the Moscow Stock Exchange gets such prices from


Execution Closing of positions with the calculation of the variation margin, the value of the ICE Brent Index is taken as the execution price.

https://www.theice.com/products/219/Brent-Crude-Futures/data?marketId=5049354

Brent Crude Futures
  • www.theice.com
The ICE Brent Crude futures contract is a deliverable contract based on EFP delivery with an option to cash settle.
123456789101112...17
New comment