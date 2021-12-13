Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 2

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Deniiis777 Fedyashin:

I understand that, )) but there are guys here who know where things will go.

These guys are still in the sauna. They clearly showed the reversal at 74.4 (my high was 74.34).

Well, by all canons of TA a correction is long overdue. Today's gap down seems to hint at the beginning of the correction. At least till 70.8 should fall. If a deeper correction takes place, 66.8 will be reached.

 
Ihor Herasko:

These guys are still in the bathhouse. They clearly showed a reversal at 74.4 (my high was 74.34).

Well, by all canons of TA a correction is long overdue. Today's gap down seems to hint at the beginning of the correction. At least till 70.8 should fall. If a deeper correction takes place, 66.8 will be reached.

It would be nice for it to go down, but I look at the chart and it's going up.

 
Deniiis777 Fedyashin:

It would have been nice for it to go down, but I look at the chart and it's going up.

So far it looks like it's working the gap down, even though it's already closed.

[Deleted]  

Should reach the target of 75.29 by tomorrow

BRENTH4 75.29

 


Sell, probably

 
Oil went down a couple of quid last night and bounced the quid up
 
I think it's going to go even lower
 
It will reach 71. If it does, the next target is 67.6
 
Ihor Herasko:
It will reach 71. If it does, the next target is 67.6
What about the dollar/ruble pair?
 
Mikhail Simakov:
How about the dollar/ruble pairing?

It's kind of a different topic here... If you're interested in the pair, I'll find a thread or create one.

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