Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 8
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Once again carefully compare the spot chart of your kitchen
Hello!
And here's the forts.
To help us all, here's the thinghttps://stocktime.ru/.
Colleagues, what is the spread? no discussion of brokers.... 40? is it a lot or a little???
Colleagues, what is the spread? no discussion of brokers.... 40? is it a lot or a little?
5 cents is quite normal.
I have 11, sometimes 7.
5 cents is fine.
I have 11, sometimes 7.
At night it's like this.
Colleagues, what is the spread? no discussion of brokers.... 40? is it a lot or a little???
5 cents is fine.
I have 11, sometimes 7.
Not on the Moscow Stock Exchange?
Mmmmmm, I see, senk-s.
I'll post it on the Moscow exchange later. I'll post it in Moscow later.
Good morning everybody! :)
Good morning! :-)
IMHO, colleagues, there's no ceiling - knock on the top!!!
BR-7.21M30 is aiming for 76.90 today