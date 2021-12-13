Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 8

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ivan Kovalenko:
Once again carefully compare the spot chart of your kitchen
Hello!
What's wrong with his chart?
[Deleted]  
Account_:
Hello!
What's wrong with his graph?

And here's the forts.


[Deleted]  
Ivan Kovalenko:
Understood, accepted, realised.
Thank you)

 

To help us all, here's the thinghttps://stocktime.ru/.

Обзор финансового рынка
  • stocktime.ru
Отслеживайте характерное изменение валютных котировок в соответствующий момент времени
 

Colleagues, what is the spread? no discussion of brokers.... 40? is it a lot or a little???


 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Colleagues, what is the spread? no discussion of brokers.... 40? is it a lot or a little?

5 cents is quite normal.

I have 11, sometimes 7.


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

5 cents is fine.

I have 11, sometimes 7.


At night it's like this.

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Colleagues, what is the spread? no discussion of brokers.... 40? is it a lot or a little???


not on the moscow exchange?
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

5 cents is fine.

I have 11, sometimes 7.


Mikhail Simakov:
Not on the Moscow Stock Exchange?

Mmmmmm, I see, senk-s.


I'll post it on the Moscow exchange later. I'll post it in Moscow later.



Ivan Kovalenko:
Good morning everybody! :)

Good morning! :-)


IMHO, colleagues, there's no ceiling - knock on the top!!!

up

[Deleted]  

BR-7.21M30 is aiming for 76.90 today

BR-7.21M30

123456789101112131415...17
New comment