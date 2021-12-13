Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 17
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Two people in a hot air balloon get lost, come down, see an Aboriginal man. They say, "Where are we?"
The answer is: you are in a hot-air balloon gondola at 15 metres.
Here we are - the answer is as accurate as it is useless. As I understand it, a spline with a different period and a different colour. Beautiful.
Two people in a hot air balloon get lost, come down, see an Aboriginal man. They say, "Where are we?"
The answer is: you are in a hot-air balloon gondola at 15 metres.
Here we are - the answer is as accurate as it is useless. As I understand it, a spline with a different period and a different colour. Beautiful.
It's not bad.
As I understand it, a spline with a different period and a different colour. It's beautiful.
Almost. But not a spline, a simple parabolic approximation with RMS calculation to form a channel.
Each new period is obtained by multiplying the previous period by a coefficient, whose value is adjustable (basically, this coefficient is in the range 1.001-1.01
For example, if starting period = 10, then 1000th period = 10*1.01 999= 207516
Almost. Only not a spline, a simple parabolic approximation with RMS calculation to form a channel.
And if you look at the stories without peeking