Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 17

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Global current probability picture
 

Two people in a hot air balloon get lost, come down, see an Aboriginal man. They say, "Where are we?"

The answer is: you are in a hot-air balloon gondola at 15 metres.

Here we are - the answer is as accurate as it is useless. As I understand it, a spline with a different period and a different colour. Beautiful.

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

Two people in a hot air balloon get lost, come down, see an Aboriginal man. They say, "Where are we?"

The answer is: you are in a hot-air balloon gondola at 15 metres.

Here we are - the answer is as accurate as it is useless. As I understand it, a spline with a different period and a different colour. Beautiful.

 
Deniiis777 Fedyashin #:

It's not bad.

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

As I understand it, a spline with a different period and a different colour. It's beautiful.

Almost. But not a spline, a simple parabolic approximation with RMS calculation to form a channel.
Each new period is obtained by multiplying the previous period by a coefficient, whose value is adjustable (basically, this coefficient is in the range 1.001-1.01
For example, if starting period = 10, then 1000th period = 10*1.01 999= 207516

 
Nikolai Semko #:

Almost. Only not a spline, a simple parabolic approximation with RMS calculation to form a channel.

And if you look at the stories without peeking

 
Hi all, where will the oil move on the daily tomorrow, I am waiting for your predictions here.
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