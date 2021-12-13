Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Drop your forecast for the near term
aiming for a bounce to 71.92
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
I still have a little bit left to go today.
Aimed for a bounce to 71.92
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
still a little bit left to go today
72 touched )) now probably a flight to the upside
it says sell
but it's really just guessing by coffee grounds
go for the price
only a robot can do it
I think that now it will go to the top and further ))
at the moment there is an attempt at the top - but risky for now, we need to wait a bit. she can both go there and there - undress both.
at the moment there is an attempt at the top - but risky for now, we need to wait a bit. she can both go there and there - undress both.
Hello, the weekend is coming they will try to close higher I think so, at the same time it may open by teleport, as it has already been seen many times
It says sell
but it's really just guessing by coffee grounds
you have to follow the price
only a robot can do it.
Many have trading experts and other assistants, but the main decisions are made by a man)) Sometimes emotions get in the way.
Looks like it's going to hit 80
Looks like it's going to break 80
Probably not long to wait judging by the way it climbed from 65 to 75, probably end of this week or next week )