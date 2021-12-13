Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 13

New comment
[Deleted]  
Deniiis777 Fedyashin:

Drop your forecast for the near term

aiming for a bounce to 71.92

BRENTDaily 71.92

BRENT 71.92

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

I still have a little bit left to go today.

BRENTH1xxx

 
SanAlex:

Aimed for a bounce to 71.92

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

still a little bit left to go today


72 touched )) now probably a flight to the upside

 
it seems to me that the hai will now go to the top and beyond ))
[Deleted]  

it says sell
but it's really just guessing by coffee grounds
go for the price
only a robot can do it

[Deleted]  
Deniiis777 Fedyashin:
I think that now it will go to the top and further ))

at the moment there is an attempt at the top - but risky for now, we need to wait a bit. she can both go there and there - undress both.

BRENTH138 x 392px

 
SanAlex:

at the moment there is an attempt at the top - but risky for now, we need to wait a bit. she can both go there and there - undress both.

Hello, the weekend is coming they will try to close higher I think so, at the same time it may open by teleport, as it has already been seen many times

 
Спартак Угланов:

It says sell
but it's really just guessing by coffee grounds
you have to follow the price
only a robot can do it.

Many have trading experts and other assistants, but the main decisions are made by a man)) Sometimes emotions get in the way.

 
Oil is creeping up and getting close to 76 quid ))


 

Looks like it's going to hit 80

Looks like it's going to hit 80

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Looks like it's going to break 80

Probably not long to wait judging by the way it climbed from 65 to 75, probably end of this week or next week )

1...67891011121314151617
New comment