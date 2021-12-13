Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 15

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Brent

Movement down!

 
Mikhail Simakov:

A move down!

Well I think there will be a re-test of 67.50 with a bounce to the upside etc...

 
Deniiis777 Fedyashin:

I think there will be a test of 67.50 with a bounce to the upside etc..

How about 50?
 

Brend D1 also walks the waves).

BrD1

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Brend D1 is also going in waves).


Do you think it will go lower or will it bounce already ?

 
Deniiis777 Fedyashin:

Do you think it will go lower or will it bounce already?

I'm holding.

 
Mikhail Simakov:

I'm holding for now.

I'm thinking down, and probably a couple of quid.


 

Good day to you all ! Oil opened not a big teleport to the bottom, we'll be watching . It's all the invisible hand of the market ))


 

Hello all ! Rested and back on topic, ) write your predictions for oil at the moment the following picture is emerging

 

Hi all, who knows if it will go down tomorrow or try to drag the afternoon time frame higher

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