Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 15
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Movement down!
A move down!
Well I think there will be a re-test of 67.50 with a bounce to the upside etc...
I think there will be a test of 67.50 with a bounce to the upside etc..
Brend D1 also walks the waves).
Brend D1 is also going in waves).
Do you think it will go lower or will it bounce already ?
Do you think it will go lower or will it bounce already?
I'm holding.
I'm holding for now.
I'm thinking down, and probably a couple of quid.
Good day to you all ! Oil opened not a big teleport to the bottom, we'll be watching . It's all the invisible hand of the market ))
Hello all ! Rested and back on topic, ) write your predictions for oil at the moment the following picture is emerging
Hi all, who knows if it will go down tomorrow or try to drag the afternoon time frame higher