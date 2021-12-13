Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 10

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Mikhail Simakov:
I've been in shorts for a week now ))

Since March 2020 I have been in longs - stocks including oil

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

I've been in longs since March 2020 - stocks including oil

It is very cool to catch such a long, do you think the ceiling for oil is soon?

[Deleted]  
Hi all :)
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sold

[Deleted]  

Closed


 
Ivan Kovalenko:
Hi all :)

Hi, where do you think oil will go today?

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Deniiis777 Fedyashin:

Hi, where do you think oil will go today?

I DON'T KNOW.
[Deleted]  

bought

 

Well it seems to me that she is already at this level, she should go down first and then continue to crawl upwards



 
Deniiis777 Fedyashin:

Hey, where do you think oil will go today ?

oil

???

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