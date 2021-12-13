Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 10
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I've been in shorts for a week now ))
Since March 2020 I have been in longs - stocks including oil
I've been in longs since March 2020 - stocks including oil
It is very cool to catch such a long, do you think the ceiling for oil is soon?
sold
Closed
Hi all :)
Hi, where do you think oil will go today?
Hi, where do you think oil will go today?
bought
Well it seems to me that she is already at this level, she should go down first and then continue to crawl upwards
Hey, where do you think oil will go today ?
???