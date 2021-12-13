Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 4

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Roman Shiredchenko:

I sold from 70,00 - put limits and above and stop orders from below to sell everything, in the end (all orders worked, as the account is netting, so the total pose was very IMPORTANT on the deposit capital, as a result, after 72,00 it closed automatically... :-)

In the end I have now placed, luckily I have enough funds, the network is in buy and in the market to the top too...

Now I understand how to drain the money...
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wants to go here today - 73.81

BRENTH1 73.81

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SanAlex:

wants to get here today - 73.81


What do you think on the daily of the December contract ?


 
Greetings! Looking at the daily chart it looks like it needs to go as high as 72 for a little while and then up.
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SanAlex:

wants to be here today - 73.81


Hi, let's see.


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Ivan Kovalenko:

Hey, we'll see.


No downside signal on the daily - there is a hint of a bounce to 72.56 on the hourly

BRENTDaily 72.56

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SanAlex:

No downside signal on the daily - there is a hint of a bounce to 72.56 on the hourly


You gotta be kidding me ))))))
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SanAlex:

No downside signal on the daily, but there is a hint of a bounce to 72.56 on the hourly.


It's going up somewhere...


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Ivan Kovalenko:
You're hilarious ))))))

We're all having a laugh here! - What I see from the indicators is what I say. - By the end of the year I see a price of 91

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SanAlex:

We're all having a laugh here! - What I see from the indicators is what I say. - By the end of the year I see a price of 91

So you don't give a shit about supply/demand?
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