Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 4
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I sold from 70,00 - put limits and above and stop orders from below to sell everything, in the end (all orders worked, as the account is netting, so the total pose was very IMPORTANT on the deposit capital, as a result, after 72,00 it closed automatically... :-)
In the end I have now placed, luckily I have enough funds, the network is in buy and in the market to the top too...
wants to go here today - 73.81
wants to get here today - 73.81
What do you think on the daily of the December contract ?
wants to be here today - 73.81
Hi, let's see.
Hey, we'll see.
No downside signal on the daily - there is a hint of a bounce to 72.56 on the hourly
No downside signal on the daily - there is a hint of a bounce to 72.56 on the hourly
No downside signal on the daily, but there is a hint of a bounce to 72.56 on the hourly.
It's going up somewhere...
You're hilarious ))))))
We're all having a laugh here! - What I see from the indicators is what I say. - By the end of the year I see a price of 91
We're all having a laugh here! - What I see from the indicators is what I say. - By the end of the year I see a price of 91