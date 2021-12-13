Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 11

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Who bought on the rebound?
[Deleted]  

there is still a lower level

BRENTH1 009

 

Oil has fallen straight down, now the main thing is to get up on the rebound ))))


 
Mikhail Simakov:

???

Its growth on the daily timeframe is tough, possible approach to 72 and there you need to watch

[Deleted]  

Well, they should be touching 72.56 today - I'm all worked up.

BRENTH1 72.56-72.56 xxx

 
Ivan Kovalenko:

Hi all, i think so


Hi , this week there are a lot of different economic news that will affect the markets , there will be an oec + meeting on the 1st of July .

[Deleted]  

there's something here that wants to unfold

BRENTH100017

 
SanAlex:

there's something here that wants to unfold


Definitely not oil.
 
Deniiis777 Fedyashin:

It's very cool to catch such a long, do you think the ceiling on oil is soon?

I've been catching dividends for two years now and my financial cushion is getting bigger. I have been catching dividends for two years now and the financial cushion is getting full.

oil ? i don't know when and where the ceiling is.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Just been catching dividends for two years now and the financial cushion is fluffing up. The sharp drops like in March 2020 are quite rare and give me a puppy-like thrill.

on oil ? absolutely no idea when and where the ceiling is.

If you look at the charts of 2015-18, oil went from 27$ to 86$ in 2.5 years and now from 20$ to 75$ in a year or so. And the rise ended with a sharp drop, tomorrow is the OPEC+ meeting.

It's just a thought )) well there was no such growth ....

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