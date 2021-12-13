Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 11
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there is still a lower level
Oil has fallen straight down, now the main thing is to get up on the rebound ))))
???
Its growth on the daily timeframe is tough, possible approach to 72 and there you need to watch
Well, they should be touching 72.56 today - I'm all worked up.
Hi all, i think so
Hi , this week there are a lot of different economic news that will affect the markets , there will be an oec + meeting on the 1st of July .
there's something here that wants to unfold
there's something here that wants to unfold
It's very cool to catch such a long, do you think the ceiling on oil is soon?
I've been catching dividends for two years now and my financial cushion is getting bigger. I have been catching dividends for two years now and the financial cushion is getting full.
oil ? i don't know when and where the ceiling is.
Just been catching dividends for two years now and the financial cushion is fluffing up. The sharp drops like in March 2020 are quite rare and give me a puppy-like thrill.
on oil ? absolutely no idea when and where the ceiling is.
If you look at the charts of 2015-18, oil went from 27$ to 86$ in 2.5 years and now from 20$ to 75$ in a year or so. And the rise ended with a sharp drop, tomorrow is the OPEC+ meeting.
It's just a thought )) well there was no such growth ....