Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 7

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[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

following your advice - found an indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24396

- It also shows that the price wants to bounce to 72.78


VWAP weighted average price, not its target
[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

following your advice - found an indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24396

- It also shows that the price wants to bounce to 72.78


Once again, carefully compare the spot chart of your kitchen
[Deleted]  
Ivan Kovalenko:
What is the purpose of VWAP daily and weekly on H4? With monthly zeroing why at all? And why do you think it should go back to monthly under expiry?

seems to make no difference H4 or H1 or even m1

BRENTH1 444

[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

It doesn't seem to make any difference H4 or H1 or even m1



You've been fucked somewhere.

 
Ivan Kovalenko:

The EA interface (or template) is nice+comfortable...

It's really cool, I didn't even realise right away that it must be an MT, or is it just the icon in the top-right corner?

[Deleted]  
Ivan Kovalenko:

You're fucked somewhere.

time will tell - but now she will be aiming for 73.81, she has already felt the next price of 72.56 a little bit later

BRENTH1 zschschschz

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:

The EA interface (or template) is nice+comfortable...

It's really cool, I didn't even realise right away that it must be an MT, or is it just the icon in the top-right corner?

Expert Advisor, MetaTrader-5 terminal
[Deleted]  
SanAlex:

time will tell - but now it will be aiming for 73.81 already, the next price 72.56 will be a little later

Are you going to be added to the Pose? :)
 

Colleagues - the oilman has popped - just kidding, we will start the week with gaps up!!! And Friday IMHO will be up!!!


 
Oil goes where Uncle Sam says)))
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