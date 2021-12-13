Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 7
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following your advice - found an indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24396
- It also shows that the price wants to bounce to 72.78
following your advice - found an indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/24396
- It also shows that the price wants to bounce to 72.78
What is the purpose of VWAP daily and weekly on H4? With monthly zeroing why at all? And why do you think it should go back to monthly under expiry?
seems to make no difference H4 or H1 or even m1
It doesn't seem to make any difference H4 or H1 or even m1
You've been fucked somewhere.
The EA interface (or template) is nice+comfortable...
It's really cool, I didn't even realise right away that it must be an MT, or is it just the icon in the top-right corner?
You're fucked somewhere.
time will tell - but now she will be aiming for 73.81, she has already felt the next price of 72.56 a little bit later
The EA interface (or template) is nice+comfortable...
It's really cool, I didn't even realise right away that it must be an MT, or is it just the icon in the top-right corner?
time will tell - but now it will be aiming for 73.81 already, the next price 72.56 will be a little later
Colleagues - the oilman has popped - just kidding, we will start the week with gaps up!!! And Friday IMHO will be up!!!