Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 14
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Well, I just think it will come back, but not that it will hit the ceiling
Good weekend everyone! Oil is almost back from its recent sinking this week, we will look at its opening on Monday. Leave your analysis, share your predictions etc...
only buying
Greetings! It looks to me like a downward reversal, probably for a long time.
only buying
Greetings! Sounds to me like a turn downwards and probably for a long time.
agree