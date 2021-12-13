Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 14

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Hi all, guys, tell me where the oil will go today ?
 
Can anyone clarify the daily movement of oil, throw in your forecasts . It gives the impression of an invisible hand of the market _)
 
As I knew there would be a short
 
Good morning everyone, drop your predictions on the movement of oil. Daily, weekly forecasts very interesting to understand and think about.
 
for now
 
Hi all ! Anybody have any idea where oil will go ? Will the high at 77.87 take off ?
 

Well, I just think it will come back, but not that it will hit the ceiling



 

Good weekend everyone! Oil is almost back from its recent sinking this week, we will look at its opening on Monday. Leave your analysis, share your predictions etc...




 
Mikhail Simakov:

only buying

Greetings! It looks to me like a downward reversal, probably for a long time.

Mikhail Simakov:

only buying


 
Deniiis777 Fedyashin:

Greetings! Sounds to me like a turn downwards and probably for a long time.


agree

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