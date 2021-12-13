Price, BRENT Oil (BRENT), (WTI) - page 3
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It's kind of a different topic here... If you're interested in the pair, I'll find a thread or create one.
like this
I noticed a thing, that oil after the weekend teleports. It happened many times before.)
Any idea where the black gold will go this week?
On the right.
Oil will go up. I think so. The trend is locally upwards. There will be dips, but still up. Just need to get past the _75$ level. Summer ahead. Car travel, American car travel will increase. Demand for gasoline, for jet fuel will go up. But if OPEC+ increases oil production quotas, the price will go into a flat, after which a correction is possible.
Oil is up to 75.50 and looks like it will keep going )
Oil is up to 75.50 and looks like it will keep going )
It means to sell.
I sold from 70,00 - put limits and above and stop orders from below to sell everything, in the end (all orders worked, as the account is netting, so the total pose was very IMPORTANT on the deposit capital, as a result, after 72,00 it closed automatically... :-)
In the end I have now placed, luckily I have enough money, netting in buy and in the market to the top too...