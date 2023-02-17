Experiment - page 30
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The price chart has 34 varieties, but the balance sheet has one. Conversely, it is the same with equity.
There is no point in arguing. There is a bull trend chart, there is a bearish one and a range chart.
You must mean that 34 tools are used in trading in your case. There are a lot of car companies, and the essence of cars is practically the same engine and four wheels, and the types of engines are like spreads, each has its own efficiency ( the size of the spread))).
There is no point in arguing. There is a chart with a bullish trend, there is a chart with a bearish trend and movement in the range.
You may be saying that 34 tools are used in your case. There are a lot of car companies, and the essence of cars is practically the same engine and four wheels.
Apparently there is a cruel balance between losing and profitable positions.
Can anyone comment on the long term consistency of balance and equity?
No stops or takeaways.
position has been accumulated.
no close condition lost?
no stops or takeaways
position is filled
no closing condition lost?
No, so are we waiting? Has equilibrium arrived?
No, so we wait?
Waiting by the weather?
Why is your program falling into deficit and destroying the balance?
The equity and balance chart clearly shows that the signal needs to be reversed.
It is expected that equity will increase and the balance will be positive.
This is the third time I have mentioned it
If you are afraid to do so on the real market, open a parallel inverted signal on the demo, what is stopping you?I call this kind of work by two mirror councillors - a social competition ;)
Waiting by the weather?
Why is your programme at a disadvantage and the balance is going down?
The equity and balance chart clearly shows that the signal needs to be reversed.
It is expected that equity will increase and the balance will be positive.
This is the third time I have mentioned it
If you are afraid to do so on the real market, open a parallel inverted signal on the demo, what is stopping you?I call this kind of work by two mirror councillors - a social competition ;)
Now everything is fixed, the program closes as it should, the balance is not falling, the total amount of positions is positive.
The maximum values of losing and profitable positions are gold and silver, respectively:
The trading week ended on an optimistic note and the PNBs are showing their strength and power and soon almost all open positions will be in the plus, as in the case of silver:
Gentlemen, I can now confidently state that, Forex is defeated! The full triumph of the PNB is just a matter of time.
The trading week ended on an optimistic note and the PNBs are showing their strength and power and soon almost all open positions will be in the plus, as in the case of silver:
Gentlemen, I can now confidently state that, Forex is defeated! The full triumph of the PNB is just a matter of time.
Have you ever thought that this is just a lucky stretch of time? And how many triumphant replenishments there have been before. Maybe we need to wait some more to draw conclusions?
p/s and finally give a description and explanation of the variables in the indicator and how to apply them (those DCORR and proe amounts). Of course there will be no answer, as always. Or there will be one, but not about that.
Didn't you think it's just a lucky stretch of time? and how many triumphant replenishments there were before that. maybe we should wait a little longer to draw conclusions?
p/s and finally give a description and explanation of the variables in the indicator and how to apply them (those DCORR and proe amounts). Of course there will be no answer, as always. Or it will be, but not about.
1. Eugene, now there is no concept of successful or unsuccessful timeframe for PNB. PNB has the market in a vise and will not let go. Apparently, a one-year market cycle of 300 day bars taken at random as a market history, which we call a sample, turned out to be successful and all the instruments at once got trapped by the PUB. No amount of variation in any scenario can stop or reverse the favourable development in the account - it only goes upwards, with minor fluctuations.
2. I am answering the question about funding the account for probably the hundredth time. It was from the time of the final, last, top-up that the PNBs started working at full strength, as you can clearly see in the funds chart. I don't have to explain the reason for small incremental replenishments. I have not done anything illegal except to say that I have put my account at risk of losing money because of the overloading of the initial deposit. Now everything is fine and hopefully this silly question will not arise again.
3) Regarding timeliness or not of the triumphant statements, I have always been confident in the positive outcome of the experiment, but I made many mistakes, and the stabilization of trading was a little late, but it came. I therefore convey my confidence to all forum participants and encourage them to immediately start learning PNB, making adjustments and improvements within their knowledge and capabilities. To leave aside the issue of the effectiveness of the NSP strategy, but to improve it everywhere.
4. Find the description and explanation of the variables in the indicator in the article and in the indicator code or exel file, which I sent you.
5. The sooner you start mastering PNB, the sooner you will fully understand the principle of their work.