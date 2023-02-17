Experiment - page 26
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If my eyesight is correct, have noticed your basket trade in hints.
The basket allows you to balance near zero, but again, the basket should be dominated by profitable instruments. It doesn't matter which ones. Whether it's stocks or forex currency trading.
Yusuf has a difficult case of understanding the basket at all. Not only is the account Islamic, but the basket itself gives a reprieve to the sad conclusion.
Of course in one way or another there has to be at least a temporary/situational upside (a pullback/upside move or a rise/decline in volatility relative to some previous range) - otherwise it contradicts the very idea of systematic trading (using a repeatable pattern/conditions to make profits)
To be honest, I'm more worried about Yusuf than anyone else on the forum. Clever man but poor sTrana.
Also for Shurik and for Rinat. Peeps have an important quality, the desire for perfection, and they will achieve it soon.
Of course there has to be at least a temporary/situational advantage one way or another (movement into a pullback/continuation or rise/decline in volatility relative to some previous range) - otherwise it contradicts the very idea of systematic trading (using a repeating pattern/conditions to take profit)
Hee hee.
Temporary/situational overweight))))))))))
Sickness has recovered a bit))))
Hee hee.
Temporary/situational overweight))))))))))
Sicker has recovered a bit))))
good for you 😁😂🤣 get well
Good for you 😁😂🤣 get well
And YOU don't get sick.))
flipping the signals won't change the overall picture. Advice to "invert" is just a mockery of the person
The signal is close to random and independent, which is actually visible in the result and its inversion remains random and will also change with trends.
such is the paradox of invertible strategies.
Well yes, it's useless to flip a trendless strategy - it will continue to pour, but just in slightly different places. But it's in general case, and in this particular one the losses outweigh profitable deals seems to be significant enough and we can try reversing. That is, the strategy in its present form is pouring confidently, not monetarily. However it is not clear what will happen to it in a normal account, but not in a swap-free sandbox, market execution + swaps is a non-reversible loss.
In this particular case, the (allegedly significant) preponderance of losses is due to the small trading range (very small trades compared to the spread) and plus trends. A trend is a thing where a 50/50 buy/sell penny is lost
Now for the consequences of my ignorance, in full, of the basics of programming the indicator code in MKL or the error in conducting the experiment. The thing is, it was conceived for the case of trading on TF D1 with a sample of the last 300 bars of history. 10 instruments worked that way, while 24 instruments worked on the TF H1 with the corresponding change of the sample of 72000 hour bars. It turned out that the code of the indicator has a limit of 1000 bars and because of this, the trading was not correct for 24 instruments. With the start of this week I corrected the situation and trade is now done on a sample of 300 D1 bars, which is optimal for the euro.
To be honest, I'm more worried about Yusuf than anyone else on the forum. Clever man but poor sTrana.
Also for Shurik and for Rinat. Peeps have an important quality, the desire for perfection, and they will achieve it soon.
For me, do not worry. I get 300% a month. What about you?
Rinat, sorry about yesterday's post drunken peeple)).
300% a month is good.
I tried to do 20% a day myself, but it's ecstim.
Nervous system strained all the time. Health is not worth trading that kind of money for. You may not need it)))
Normal trading is 1-2-3% a day. This is good and calm with a small deposit. For a large one you need to reduce your appetite by 3-5 times.
This is if you already have good trading skills).