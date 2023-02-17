Experiment - page 25
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The statistics are maintained from the beginning of the signal demonstration. And they are depressing. I don't see the point in relying on the NSP.
The situation is further aggravated by the fact that there is a warning:"No swaps accrued on the signal account". Islamic account. Otherwise the account would have been zeroed out long ago.
0.01 -5.60 0.18 -3.17 -11.68 -3.06 -21.59%
Look for a new formula, Yusuf. This one has already shown its incompetence.
It is too early to write off PNB, it will soon show what it can do. If PNB does not beat Forex, no other formula will help. For now, the fall has been stopped:
It is too early to write off PNB, it will soon show what it can do. If PNB does not beat Forex, no other formula will help.
Why only PNB? is it possible to say so without checking everything else besides PNB? 😉
Also, as I understand no one has seen any confirmation of PNB's workability yet?
Why only PNB? can you say that without checking everything else besides PNB? 😉
Also, as I understand it, no one has seen any confirmation of PNB's performance so far?
You're right, but, I'm proceeding from the fact that, PNBs best describe the regularities of a series of numbers, so one can indirectly judge the same about forex. That's my assumption, nothing more than that.
You are right, but, I am proceeding from the fact that, PNBs best describe the patterns of a series of numbers, so one can indirectly judge the same about forex. This is my assumption, nothing more than that.
From the fact that a UPE smoothly and optimally (let's say) circles a price series, it does not follow in any way the predictive ability of the method, much less some kind of unprecedented and revolutionary one. The regression indicators, that will draw the same or maximally close to the PNB curve, have been lying here for a long time and nobody shouts about them as the miracle of nature at every turn. What other pattern is there? What is it if you can't predict the future of the process? "Outlining" a broken graph with a smooth line does not reveal a pattern. You are simply approximating a historical trend, but why on earth should it continue after that rather than reverse? Your approach contains no idea at all (believing in a perpetual trend is not an idea, but stupidity), the fiasco is legitimate and repeating the "experiment" in this form will yield no other results. As rightly noted here, you should rather reverse the signals and trade by listening to PNB and doing exactly the opposite, although even that is unlikely.
From the fact that the UPE smoothly and optimally (let's say) circles the price series, it does not follow the predictive ability of the method, especially some unprecedented and revolutionary one. The regression indicators, that will draw the same or maximally close to the PNB curve, have been lying here for a long time and nobody shouts about them as the miracle of nature at every turn. What other pattern is there? What is it if you can't predict the future of the process? "Outlining" a broken graph with a smooth line does not reveal a pattern. You are simply approximating a historical trend, but why should it continue after that and not reverse? Your approach contains no idea at all (believing in a perpetual trend is not an idea, but stupidity), the fiasco is legitimate and repeating the "experiment" in this form will yield no other results. As rightly noted here, rather you need to reverse the signals and trade by listening to the PNB and doing exactly the opposite, although even that is unlikely.
+++
From the fact that the UPE smoothly and optimally (let's say) circles the price series, it does not follow the predictive ability of the method, especially some unprecedented and revolutionary one. The regression indicators, that will draw the same or maximally close to the PNB curve, have been lying here for a long time and nobody shouts about them as the miracle of nature at every turn. What other pattern is there? What is it if you can't predict the future of the process? "Outlining" a broken graph with a smooth line does not reveal a pattern. You are simply approximating a historical trend, but why should it continue after that and not reverse? Your approach contains no idea at all (believing in a perpetual trend is not an idea, but stupidity), the fiasco is legitimate and repeating the "experiment" in this form will yield no other results. As rightly noted here, rather you need to reverse the signals and trade by listening to the PNB and doing exactly the opposite, although even that is unlikely.
frantically doubling down
As correctly noted here, it is more likely to reverse the signals and trade by listening to the PNB and doing exactly the opposite, although this is unlikely.
Flipping the signals won't change the overall picture. The advice to "flip" is simply a mockery of the
The signal is close to random and independent, which is actually visible in the result and its inversion will also remain random and will also trend.
such is the paradox of invertible strategies.
flipping the signals won't change the overall picture. Advice to "invert" is just a mockery of the person
The signal is close to random and independent, which is actually visible in the result and its inversion remains random and will also change with trends.
such is the paradox of invertible strategies.
inverted random is also random 😀
inverted random is also random 😀
If my eyesight doesn't fail me, noticed your basket trade in hints.
The basket allows you to balance around zero, but again, the basket should be dominated by profitable instruments. It doesn't matter which ones. Whether it's stocks or forex currency trading.
Yusuf has a difficult case of understanding the basket at all. Not only is the account Islamic, but the basket itself gives a reprieve to an unfortunate end.