Experiment - page 28
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When are you going to realise that a trend is either someone's or a group's trading network in a counter-trend
?
If you reverse the orders-positions,the steady trend (in the balance) will be @the same@ (this is extremely sudden and unexpected in everyday life, but it's applied terrovert).
This is exactly the nuance on which all beginners get stuck. And me, too, in my time. "Reversing" the direction of transactions, even with the substitution of TP<->SL does not lead to the opposite result. The unprofitable does not become profitable.
By itself, virtual or real position reversal has never yet led to a positive result in the open.
A thought experiment.
Imagine that some reliable and obviously profitable system suddenly starts to lose money because the programmer, being in a funk, makes some non-functional small corrections, but fails and changes the buoy to the sell for some reason. The other copy of the same system, working on a different server and account, has not changed and continues to bring profit. The second system turns out to be the reverse of the first, because it makes the same trades, only in the opposite (correct) direction. The first one can easily be fixed just by changing the direction of deals, i.e. reversing relative to itself. Is such a situation possible in principle? Yes, quite possible.
that was a non malicious trolling from the drimmer
beaver to all 😁
)))))))
Everyone can play the markets, but only a few can win.
But I rate your advertising skills an A)))
A thought experiment.
Imagine that some reliable and clearly profitable system suddenly starts to lose money, because the programmer, being in a funk, has decided to introduce some minor non-functional adjustments, but fails and changes the buoy to the sell for some reason. The other copy of the same system, working on a different server and account, has not changed and continues to bring profit. The second system turns out to be the reverse of the first, because it makes the same trades, only in the opposite (correct) direction. The first one can easily be fixed just by changing the direction of deals, i.e. reversing relative to itself. Is such a situation possible in principle? Yes, quite possible.
As soon as my broker finishes verification of my account, I will run a copy of this account with exactly the same settings, but with reversed indicator signal. This will finally put an end to the dispute. In the future, both accounts will work in parallel, until one of them is drained.
A thought experiment.
Let's imagine that a certain reliable and clearly profitable system suddenly starts to lose money, because the programmer, being out of his mind, makes some minor non-functional changes, but he stumbles and changes the buoy to the sell for some reason. The other copy of the same system, working on a different server and account, has not changed and continues to bring profit. The second system turns out to be the reverse of the first, because it makes the same trades, only in the opposite (correct) direction. The first one can easily be fixed just by changing the direction of deals, i.e. reversing relative to itself. Is such a situation possible in principle? Yes, quite possible.
I think it would be very foolish to consider reversing of an unprofitable trading system. It is better to create a new (loss-making) TS.
As soon as my broker completes verification of my account, I will run a copy of this account with exactly the same settings, but with the indicator signal reversed. This will finally put an end to the dispute. In the future, both accounts will run in parallel, until the withdrawal of one of them.
If the quotes are good, without bumps and fences, the swaps will be taken into account and you don't have to wait. If you have not a small goal, you can ignore the error of different execution, especially on the cent account it is probably the same. TP and SL, don't forget to switch them, they are not symmetrical, it's probably for a reason. And if you take metals or any other oil, where expensive points are taken, you need to reduce the size of positions, so that the result of several instruments would not increase the gap in the overall statistics. Your position on silver is now worth as much as 5 currency positions, which is not good.
"won't be able to play about the salute majority at all"...salute !!! seems to be a typo, but what a point...
f quote :-)