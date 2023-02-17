Experiment - page 32
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See abovehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/367874/page30#comment_23622108 and counting.
"In I.P. Pavlov's laboratory the following experiment was conducted. A hungry dog before food was served, instead of the bells memorable to everyone from the school yard, a weak electric shock was applied. The dog, having got used to this sequence, reacted to the electric shock by emitting saliva and joyfully wagging his tail. Gradually the strength of the current increased up to the degree of scalding - and even in response to the very sensitive pain the dog would produce saliva and wag its tail cheerfully".
You only have to refer to Pavlov's experiments and have defected to the camp of your opponents, although, in the recent past, you have helped me in everything, to which I am immensely grateful to you.
Current transaction volume will not be able to take 'profit' to the upside, imho.
The volume will increase in proportion to the deposit. Small equity fluctuations cannot pull the account down - the margin level is too ironclad - over 1500%.
The volume will increase in proportion to the deposit. Not large equity fluctuations are not capable of pulling the account down - the margin level is too ironclad - over 1500%.
the backbone is almost broken ... just a couple or three more refills !
and all the advice and criticism is from competitors and malcontents !!! PNB will break the bar, wherever that bar is, even at the bottom !
PS/ some kind of sur, anti-trading ....
"In I.P. Pavlov's laboratory the following experiment was conducted. A hungry dog before food was served, instead of the bells memorable to everyone from the school yard, a weak electric shock was administered. The dog, having got used to this sequence, reacted to the electric shock by emitting saliva and joyfully wagging his tail. Gradually the strength of the current was increased up to the degree of burn - and even in response to the very sensitive pain, the dog would produce saliva and wag its tail happily".
If the loss is an electric shock and the gain is food, then eventually Yusuf must make a profit).
Perhaps, it is worth trying to increase your account 10+ times, up to $400. And buy gold for 3 cents) Leave the rest untouched for now.
Of course, you need to increase the load by proportionally increasing the lot. But, what should be avoided is not to interfere in the trading process The "insubordination" of gold to the NPA is temporary in nature. It is more than compensated for by the malleability of silver. I'm waiting for the sponsors to get their act together. They want the "here and now". There's no such thing on the market. But the PNBs are bound to get their way. There's no turning back. All 34 instruments will gradually become profitable and after the signal changes, the cycle will repeat again.
the backbone is almost broken ... just a couple or three more refills !
and all the advice and criticism is from competitors and malcontents !!! PNB will break the bar, wherever that bar is, even at the bottom !
PS/ some kind of sur, anti-trading ....
You stubbornly don't want to see the onset of the fracture and parrot to me the model adaptation period. I see it all perfectly well and have long ago made the necessary conclusions. The conclusion is well-known - do not touch anything and never interfere with ATS work!!!
You never answered my question, but I will try again. It turns out that we can optimize the EA by history and then tune it to the ideal Fibonacci levels. Is it possible?
The advisor does not need to be optimised. Optimization is needed for the sample. Currently, for all 34 instruments a sample of 300 daily bars is selected, which is optimal for the Euro. For the other 33 symbols, we should find the optimal sampling on an individual basis. On the other hand, I am satisfied with this sample for all instruments. They adequately estimate the market situation at a given moment of time. The signal changes instantly, as soon as the situation around the corresponding instrument changes. Consequently, the market has an amazing memory.
I didn't answer your question about Fibonacci levels, because I consider them irrelevant to the market.