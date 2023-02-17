Experiment - page 12

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PapaYozh:

The eight are: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.

Pound, Yen, Frank, Dollar, Euro.
The rest of the currencies do not influence anything, as almost all the money turnover in the market goes through these five currencies.
The Australian dollar, the New Zealand dollar and the Canadian dollar are also dollars (almost). But that doesn't really change the weather. All of these can be lumped into one single USD, and five currencies remain
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Yeah, with only five major currencies😄😆

It doesn't matter how much.

it's just a hassle.

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

it doesn't matter how much.

it's just a hassle.

;)

What's bothersome about Rena, exactly?)
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
What kind of trouble is Rena in particular?)

Withdraw the dough and fill out the declarations. ;)

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
(What is it that's bothersome about Rena?)

If there is more than one pair, you start to influence each other

You have to study this first before you trade, and tightly.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

If there is more than one pair, you start to influence each other

and this needs to be studied first before trading, and tightly.

It looks like Rena is right - funds are melting fast and the balance, for the first time, has started to go down:


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

the balance, for the first time, began to decline:


%-\

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

the balance sheet, for the first time, has begun to decline:


Indeed, for the first time since early 2020. ))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

If there is more than one pair, you start to influence each other

You have to study this first before you trade, and tightly.

You don't have to study it, the forum is full of material.
 
Nikolai Semko:


Indeed, for the first time since early 2020. ))

Meaning for the first time since the transition to multicurrency.

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