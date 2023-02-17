Experiment - page 12
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The eight are: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.
Yeah, with only five major currencies😄😆
It doesn't matter how much.
it's just a hassle.
;)
it doesn't matter how much.
it's just a hassle.
;)
What kind of trouble is Rena in particular?)
Withdraw the dough and fill out the declarations. ;)
(What is it that's bothersome about Rena?)
If there is more than one pair, you start to influence each other
You have to study this first before you trade, and tightly.
If there is more than one pair, you start to influence each other
and this needs to be studied first before trading, and tightly.
It looks like Rena is right - funds are melting fast and the balance, for the first time, has started to go down:
the balance, for the first time, began to decline:
%-\
the balance sheet, for the first time, has begun to decline:
Indeed, for the first time since early 2020. ))
If there is more than one pair, you start to influence each other
You have to study this first before you trade, and tightly.
Indeed, for the first time since early 2020. ))
Meaning for the first time since the transition to multicurrency.