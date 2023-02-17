Experiment - page 36
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Where have you seen it leak? PUPs = Balance needs to be replenished! And then it will never leak.
It hasn't grown to your foresight yet. I love the way you've beautifully explained the meaning of FNB - Replenish Must Balance, I never would have guessed that. Thank you for the bearishness. Only, you forgot about the funds. That's all Eugene, and I hoped that I had one reliable supporter in your person. My mistake, as always. No words, the NSP will stand up for themselves, there's not much left. I am tired of explaining everything, see for yourself. Do not expect any explanations or explanations from me.
All right, all right.
what's up? ;)
let's see.
at least the FX balance is really 1
I agree with that.But it's not the 28 pairs, it's definitely a flaw.
Why, then, are they not widely used in practice? The answer is one - not reliable and not versatile.
Mr. Yusuf, just so you know.
almost all hedge funds (not retailers like you and me) with 9-10 digit sums in their money managers,
of all stripes use in their strategies the universally accepted retracement technique and the Fibonacci formula.
If not as a basic technique, then as an auxiliary one for guidance and decision-making, which means the importance of Fibonacci numbers
the vast majority of the market is subject to the Fibonacci formula, it is simple mathematics, because the market is a complex fluctuational mathematical model,
for example you can apply the Fibo retracement on any time period in the market, on any wave, you will always see that 23.6 and 38.2 will always work 99% of the time
because everyone sees it, and so the money market has long been firmly grounded in this model of Fibo numbers
your PNB is subject to the Fibo numbers, you just don't see them and don't notice them.
Really, I feel sorry for you.
Really sorry for my time wasted on you!
As you said - 'leave room for retreat so as not to look stupid' .
You don't leave yourself any room to retreat in any of your posts.
.
And this is the P3 PNB line (24 bar period) in the sliding window.
And this is the P3 PNB line (24 bar period) in the sliding window.
the approach to testing is correct
you can colour up and down with different colours, all merged, not clear
the test approach is correct.
you can colour up and down with different colours, it's all blurred, it's not clear.
understandable without coloring.
understandable without the coloring.
just as stubborn
;)
Really sorry for my time wasted on you!
As you said - 'leave room for retreat so as not to look silly' .
You don't leave yourself any room to retreat in any of your posts.