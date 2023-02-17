Experiment - page 37
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just as stubborn.
;)
If it doesn't listen to you, it won't hear anyone at all.
I haven't found anything clear-cut.
Even in the tester I tried to optimise the ratio of coefficients of two PNBs. I tried to substitute smoothed MA price instead of price (thought it would be less noisy). I put ZNBs to two BOMs, zigzags, detrended series and many other variants since I wrote the ZNB indicator using Excel files.
I've tried them all since I wrote the OTB indicator in an excel file.
The verdict: PNB is to be used for pronounced ascending or descending series. (If there is any regularity in the series (e.g. parabola) PNB will describe it by few points and build a forecast line fitting the fact.
Do you want me to tell you what you are? If you don't understand it, take it and paint it.
But I don't have your indicator.
And if the goal of the NSR is to reduce noise, I don't see the point in painting anything at all.
It's obvious - the back of the forex is broken and the burglar's dough is melting away:
;)
I couldn't find anything clear-cut.
Even in the tester I tried to optimise the ratio of coefficients of two PNBs. I tried to use smoothed MA price instead of price (I thought there would be less noise). I put ZNBs to two BOMs, zigzags, detrended series and many other variants since I wrote the ZNB indicator using Excel files.
I've tried them all since I wrote the OTB indicator in an excel file.
The verdict: PNB is to be used for pronounced ascending or descending series. (If there is any regularity in the series (e.g. parabola) PNB will describe it by few points and build a forecast line fitting the actual value.
Something like a spline, but with a prediction on the unknown part?
I couldn't find anything clear-cut.
Even in the tester I tried to optimise the ratio of coefficients of two PNBs. I tried to use smoothed MA price instead of price (I thought there would be less noise). I put ZNB on two machines, zigzags, detrended series and many other variants since I wrote the ZNB indicator using Excel files.
I've tried them all since I wrote the OTB indicator in an excel file.
The verdict: PNB is to be used for pronounced ascending or descending series. (If I've tried it, I've got some kind of regularity in the series (e.g. parabola) PNB will describe it by few points and build a forecast line, that fits exactly to the fact.
And you can just take this NNB and build it for example from 200 to 100 bar, and then make a prediction from 99 to 0 bar and see the statistics, how much it is able to predict anything at all in %...
What a twist! =)
What surprises me is the statement that the 300x100th bar will affect the -1st bar. The cumulative bars may be trending, BUT you have to know the exact starting point for the 300th bar.
If anyone doesn't understand my post, it's not my fault.) That's how I look at the market.
What a twist! =)
Didn't you know? )
PNB gives rise to an illusion in the mind when you look at the chart and the indicator,
as they say a man with a hammer sees only the nail in everything.
Take away the whole indicator, the chart itself gives more understanding why the movement has gone this way and not that way.
I am surprised by the statement that the 300x100th bar will affect the -1st bar. The cumulative bars may be trending, BUT you need to know the exact starting point for the 300th bar.
If anyone doesn't understand my post, it's not my fault) Tah look at the market.
The 3hundredth will not be, just like the 3hTrillion.
A shining example, but hopefully instructive.
they'd be pulling bars from the dinosaur era.
;)
Didn't you know? )
PNB creates an illusion in the mind when you look at the chart and the indicator,
as they say a man with a hammer sees only a nail in everything.
Take away the whole indicator, the chart itself gives more understanding why the movement has gone this way and not that way somewhere else.
Yusuf, your exit, it is very easy now to put everyone in their place and finally prove an unconditional and what-if... victory... ...just by reversing the prediction...