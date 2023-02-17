Experiment - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In a factory, on the other hand, it's like a pharmacy.
You can check your hard-earned money against a pay slip. In addition, there's an enhanced diet for those working in the hazardous workshops + milk. I like milk very much. Literally, I'm just hobbling it right out of the bag.
It's good. I don't have to think about anything. I've got a fat and red muzzle, which is what I wish for everyone.
Yeah, he's just pretending to be dumb, and the goal is to raise a branch.
But, there are also positive open positions. The loss from open positions is about $6. Total loss = $9. All the same, we are about $10 short of the original deposit. Where are they?
In addition to the open minus positions, there are probably already closedminus positions.
The balance is nothing, but funds are still existing money, which, although slowly, is melting like ice in your account. Yousufkhodja, it's about time you noticed that.)
In addition to open negative balances, there are probably already closednegative balances.
The balance is nothing, but the funds are still existing money which, although slowly, are melting like ice in your account. Yousufkhodja, it's about time you noticed that.)
All closed negative balances are accounted for: - (minus)$5.
All closed minus accounts: - (minus)$5.
What is the initial deposit?
You have an initial deposit of $144 + a deposit of $47 = 192 approximately.
At this point your money is down to $17.85.
Unfortunately, this is a complete fiasco for the NSP. You should admit it yourself.
All closed negative balances are accounted for: - (minus)$5.
Turn the trades over already.
No one is interested to watch this Titanic
the easiest option is to turn the indicator upside down
;)
In a factory, on the other hand, it's like a pharmacy.
You can check your hard-earned money against a pay slip. In addition, there's an enhanced diet for those working in the hazardous workshops + milk. I like milk very much. Literally, I'm just hobbling it right out of the bag.
It's good. I don't have to think about anything. I've got a fat and red face, which is what I wish for everyone.
I wouldn't trade
For the factory floor
That got me into the public eye.
What is the initial deposit?
You have an initial deposit of $144 + a top-up of $47 = 192 approximately.
At this point your money is $17.85.
Unfortunately, this is a complete fiasco for the NSP. You should admit it yourself.
The account is seven years old and it's a cent account. In fact:
Funds=17.8495.
Start deposit=8.9149
Withdrawals=0.00
Пополнения=9,95+1,40+7,50+29,00=47,85
Loss=8.9149+47.85-17.8495=38.8154 or 38.8154:56.7449=64.8%
The account is seven years old and it's a cent. In fact:
Funds=17.8495.
Initial deposit=8.9149
Withdrawals=0.00
Пополнения=9,95+1,40+7,50+29,00=47,85
Loss=8.9149+47.85-17.8495=38.8154 dollars or 38.8154:56.7449=64.8%.
The statistics is from the beginning of the demonstration of the signal. And it is dismal. I do not see the point in relying on PNB.
The situation is further aggravated by the fact that there is a warning:"Swaps are not charged on the signal account". Islamic account. Otherwise the account would have been zeroed out long ago.
0.01 -5.60 0.18 -3.17 -11.68 -3.06 -21.59%
Look for a new formula, Yusuf. This one has already shown its incompetence.
That's what I'm saying - it's good in the factory. Why look for any formulas?
They give you overalls, a helmet, a gas mask. You can walk down the street - no shame.
The food is not bad. The women, again, are young, good-looking...
What else do you need?