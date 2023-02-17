Experiment - page 23
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Because there is no way he will understand that:
2) to build up a position from one level is fraught with great losses.
Why?
therefore
because
All other things being equal, you need to increase the position so you don't have to take all of the anticipated movement. You can take only 50 pips out of 300 pips of the anticipated movement, but with a larger volume, while being in a position for less time.
There is a saying: "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst".
PNB parade =D
Who can explain this discrepancy to me or am I missing something?
Account history for the last 3 months:
Deposit: 36.50
Profit: -2.8172
Funds: 33.6828
It turns out that, I lost about $3.
Let's see the other, current, statistics from the terminal:
Funds: 17,4160.
Why so?
Who can explain this discrepancy to me or am I missing something?
Account history for the last 3 months:
Deposit: 36.50
Profit: -2.8172
Funds: 33.6828
It turns out that, I lost about $3.
Let's see the other, current, statistics from the terminal:
Funds: 17,4160.
Why so?
Open orders in deficit eat funds. If we close all orders, funds will remain as they are, and the balance is equal to funds.
Open orders in deficit eat up funds. If you close all the orders, the funds will remain so, and the balance will equal the funds.
Yes, he's just playing dumb and the goal is to raise the branch.
Open orders in deficit eat up funds. If all the orders are closed, the funds will remain as they are and the balance will equal the funds.
But, there are also positive open positions. The loss from open positions is about $6. Altogether, the total loss = $9. All the same, there is about 10 dollars missing to the initial deposit. Where are they?