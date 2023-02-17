Experiment - page 23

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[Deleted]  
PapaYozh:

Because there is no way he will understand that:

2) to build up a position from one level is fraught with great losses.

Why?
 
Account_:
Why?

therefore

[Deleted]  
PapaYozh:

because

All other things being equal, you need to increase the position so you don't have to take all of the anticipated movement. You can take only 50 pips out of 300 pips of the anticipated movement, but with a larger volume, while staying in position for less time.

Or is it not?)

Also, it is possible to discount part of the position and leave the minimum in the market, thus allowing the position to fetch more pips (over the expected movement) with less or no risk (no loss).

Or is that not the case either? 😈

So you have to jiggle from the level and unload on the move or finish jiggling on the move, which is better if the risk doesn't squeeze something 🙃


 
Account_:
All other things being equal, you need to increase the position so you don't have to take all of the anticipated movement. You can take only 50 pips out of 300 pips of the anticipated movement, but with a larger volume, while being in a position for less time.

Or is it not?)

It is also possible to discount part of the position and leave the minimum in the market, thus allowing the position to fetch more pips (over the expected movement) with less or no risk (no loss).

Or is that not the case either? 😈

So you have to jiggle from the level and unload on the move or finish jiggling on the move, which is better if the risk doesn't squeeze something 🙃


There is a saying: "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst".
[Deleted]  
PapaYozh:
There is a saying: "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst".
Prepare for the best, knowing and controlling your risk. In this way, you can maximise the return on a positive outcome and reduce the worst to zero.

Trading with a constant risk everywhere is worse than reaping on trend (and not just on trend, but where you understand that you need to reap), after reducing your risks to zero.

You can reap, fill up and get out even if you are trending on the m1 timeframe. You may get some money at the cash desk and leave part of your position floating with a trend or against the trend at higher times (if you have a plan what to do with it).
 

PNB parade =D

 

Who can explain this discrepancy to me or am I missing something?

Account history for the last 3 months:

Deposit: 36.50

Profit: -2.8172

Funds: 33.6828

It turns out that, I lost about $3.

Let's see the other, current, statistics from the terminal:

Funds: 17,4160.

Why so?


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Who can explain this discrepancy to me or am I missing something?

Account history for the last 3 months:

Deposit: 36.50

Profit: -2.8172

Funds: 33.6828

It turns out that, I lost about $3.

Let's see the other, current, statistics from the terminal:

Funds: 17,4160.

Why so?


Open orders in deficit eat funds. If we close all orders, funds will remain as they are, and the balance is equal to funds.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Open orders in deficit eat up funds. If you close all the orders, the funds will remain so, and the balance will equal the funds.

Yes, he's just playing dumb and the goal is to raise the branch.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Open orders in deficit eat up funds. If all the orders are closed, the funds will remain as they are and the balance will equal the funds.

But, there are also positive open positions. The loss from open positions is about $6. Altogether, the total loss = $9. All the same, there is about 10 dollars missing to the initial deposit. Where are they?

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