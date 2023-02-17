Experiment - page 34
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I'm a hamster)
Huh? I thought he was almost banned forever.
Careful what you say, or they'll send you back indiscriminately :-)
Huh? I thought he was almost banned forever.
Careful what you say, or they'll send you back indiscriminately :-)
...
I did not answer your question about Fibonacci levels because I consider them irrelevant to the market.
Fibonacci levels are relevant to everything in nature. I.e. just like your PNB.
Here are the screenshots I posted on the forum once before. If you look closely, you can conclude that Fibo levels can be used to analyse price movement.
Mr. Yusuf, is it difficult to run your TS PNB on a tester at least from the beginning of 2021, at least on any pair better on Eu,
it is impossible to do?
Or is it difficult and you do not know how?
Then everything would become clear at once without wasting time and effort,
and you would gain confidence in PNB as well.
Otherwise no one wants to wait six months to make sure the TS has some kind of stable advantage over the monster (market).
Marat, I have posted the results of the tester run more than once. Mr Khorosh also posted the test on the Eurodollar for 2021. Look in the depths of the branch, please. Best of all, of course, wait for the end of the experiment. The truth is, it will never end now = we'll be refilling and building up volumes.
Fibonacci levels, have to do with everything in nature. That is, just like your PNB.
Here are the screenshots I posted on the forum some time ago. If you look closely, you can conclude that Fibo levels can be used to analyse price movements.
The advantage of Fibo is that entry can be very accurate, with almost zero absolute drawdown.
In one of the threads, I can't remember now, and I'm too lazy to look for it, I showed an example of a real-time Fibo trade on an average screenshot.
Fibonacci levels, have to do with everything in nature. That is, so does your PNB.
Here are the screenshots I posted on the forum some time ago. If you look carefully, you can conclude that Fibo levels can be used to analyse price movement.
Right, but, Fibonacci levels refer to the Fibonacci numbers or series themselves and are not relevant to the market. It is traders who want to see them as coincidences. There is no theoretical basis for these guesses. All you show is a coincidence and nothing more. Sorry, I have this opinion, but I do not insist, if you believe in them, then fine.
The advantage of Fibo is that entry can be very accurate, with almost zero absolute drawdown.
In one of the threads, I can't remember now and I'm too lazy to look for it, I showed an example of a Fibo trade in real time on an average screenshot.
Why, then, have they not been widely used in practice? The answer is the same - it is neither reliable nor universal.
Right, but, Fibonacci levels refer to the Fibonacci numbers or series themselves and do not refer to the market. It is traders who want to see them as coincidences. There is no theoretical basis for these guesses. All you show is a coincidence and nothing more. Sorry, I have this opinion, but I do not insist, believe in them, then fine.
There are too many coincidences to be considered random. Even rabbits breed according to Fibonacci.
Why, then, are they not widely used in practice? The answer is one - not reliable and not versatile.
Where did you get this information? If that were the case, the Fibo tool would not be included in the standard MT toolkit.