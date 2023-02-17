Experiment - page 29
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Maybe just two demo accounts will do, if the quotes are normal, without studs and fences: swaps will be taken into account and there is no need to wait. You don't have small targets, you can ignore the error of different execution, especially since it is likely to be the same on a cent account. TP and SL, don't forget to switch them, they are not symmetrical, it's probably for a reason. And if you take metals or any other oil, where expensive points are taken, you need to reduce the size of positions, so that the result of several instruments would not increase the gap in the overall statistics. You now have a silver position worth as much as 5 currency positions, that's not good.
I don't think the TP and SL need to be swapped, especially since the SL is missing everywhere, while the TP on all 33 instruments is 100 pips and only for gold it is 300 pips. Metals and others like oil are not traded.
I don't think the TP and SL need to be swapped, especially since the SL is missing everywhere and the TP on all 33 instruments is 100 pips and only for gold it is 300 pips. Metals and others like oil are not traded.
If we do not change the conditions for TP and SL, only entry directions will be reversed, but not position closing levels. It will turn out that on one signal a position has already been closed (TP taken), and on the other one is still hanging (no stops), it will be two different systems and then it is not correct to compare them.
vladavd:
If we don't change conditions for TP and SL, only entry directions will be reversed, but not position closing levels. It will turn out that on one signal a trade is already closed (TP is taken), while on the other one is still open (no stops), so it will be two different systems and then it is not correct to compare them.
If you think carefully, you will surely agree with me. In principle I had to refuse TP in the current experiment and the problem would not arise in the mirror version (reversal), because TP and SL are evil. For the sake of purity of the experiment, TP and SL should be abandoned in both cases. Let the PNBs decide for themselves when to close positions. I will do so. In this condition we have finished another week of trading. Starting next week I will cancel TPs in all 34 cases, including those already established:
Open positions:
Can anyone comment on the long term consistency of balance and equity?
Can anyone comment on the long term consistency of balance and equity?
What is the long term consistency?
Can anyone comment on the long-term constancy of balance and equity?
Before answering this question, you should look at and compare the balance and price charts to see when the balance rose and the equity fell, and when it did the opposite.
Before answering this question, you should look at and compare the balance chart and the price chart to see when the balance is up and the equity is down and when it is the other way around and eventually you will find the answer to your question.
The price chart has 34 variations, while the balance has only one. And vice versa, the same is true for equity.