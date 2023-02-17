Experiment - page 264

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

Please clarify your question. So far the status of the account as of 22.09. 21:

n T α β D
0,7331 10,6095 0,0943 6,9103 73,3146
0,7331 10,6095 0,0943 6,9103 73,3146
Isn't that the usual smoothing you have got, by any chance?
The question was, would the NDP be able to show the unchanging equity of the triangle?
That is, I showed above how to see in practice the existence of a triangle, by opening it in full accordance with my example, one gets equity equal to a constant for at least 5 years. So, by superimposing the pnb on 3 pairs and getting a prediction, you can try to predict and calculate the equity. Will the theory confirm the practice?
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Isn't that a regular smoothing you got, by any chance?
The question was, will the NDP be able to show the constant equity of a triangle?
That is, I showed above how to see in practice the existence of a triangle, by opening it in full accordance with my example, one gets equity equal to a constant for at least 5 years. So, by superimposing the pnb on 3 pairs and getting a prediction, you can try to predict and calculate the equity. Will the theory confirm the practice?

You can check it yourself on the MT5 multicurrency tester, as Karputov claims.

 

the docent didn't get it and is trying to smartly evade ;-)

Yusuf - there should be zero there. Either no signals or strictly synchronous flips. The volumes are indicated so that the sum of the trades is zero and practically does not depend on the time

in particular, and from this the gathering of NSPs in the number of 34 pours immeasurably. This is one of many reasons

From time to time lots are formed in the rings (more precisely in the basket, you buy currency at one symbol and sell at the same time at other symbols, in the growth there remains miserable... but the spread, you pay the whole and in full)

Too bad you're not trying to understand it, and blame it on the "test yourself" and Karputov.

PS / somewhere in the deleted, I have already suggested you a way to combat (how in principle can be made of the UX at least something working), not for good the mentioned moderator took it down ;-) In short - make a multi-currency indicator with volatility weighting functions, so that it does not contradict itself in individual currencies

 

in general, the forecast for N days can be obtained from the or.graph:

* nodes denote currencies,

* edges - quotes

* size of edges from range statistics

* directions - partial forecasts (arrow pointing upwards), for example from NBP

a realistic ORG should be acyclic and have one or more sources and one or more sinks.

Make such a graph, remove cycles (reject some private forecasts) - trade from origins to drains; Or make several graph variations and select common nodes.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

in general, the forecast for N days can be obtained from the or.graph:

* nodes denote currencies,

* edges - quotes

* size of edges from range statistics

* directions - partial forecasts (arrow pointing upwards), for example from NBP

a realistic ORG should be acyclic and have one or more sources and one or more sinks.

You make such a graph, remove cycles (reject some private forecasts) - trade from origins to drains; Or make several graph variations and select common nodes.

An alegophrenic boy with a degree of retardation sits at a table, eating an apple. Sitting next to him
his father is reading a newspaper and looking at his offspring. After taking a bite of the apple,
the boy thinks. Five minutes pass, the bitten apple turns brown. Daddy
pushes his son and says, "Eat the apple, it's already darkened." The boy
looks at the apple incredulously.
- "Daddy, why is the apple only darkened where I bit into it?"
- "You see, son, the thing is that the apple contains, amongst other elements.
metal, and when you bite into it, you damage the protective skin, which in turn
which in turn protects the actual flesh of the apple itself from the environment.
That's when the affected area of the fruit interacts with the oxygen in the
in the atmosphere, an oxidation reaction takes place, which causes a change in the structure
and colour of the fruit of the apple. Now I understand."
- "Yes dad, of course I understand. Dad, who were you just talking to?"
 
Nikolai Semko #:
An alegophrenic boy with a degree of retardation is sitting at a table, eating an apple. Sitting next to him.
his father is reading a newspaper and looking at his offspring. After taking a bite of the apple,
the boy thinks. Five minutes pass, the bitten apple turns brown. Daddy
pushes his son and says, "Eat the apple, it's already darkened." The boy
looks at the apple incredulously.
- "Daddy, why is the apple only darkened where I bit into it?"
- "You see, son, the thing is that the apple contains, amongst other elements.
metal, and when you bite into it, you damage the protective skin, which in turn
which in turn protects the actual flesh of the apple itself from the environment.
That's when the affected area of the fruit interacts with the oxygen in the
in the atmosphere, an oxidation reaction takes place, which causes a change in the structure
and colour of the fruit of the apple. Now I understand."
- "Yes dad, of course I understand. Dad, who were you talking to just now?"

:-)

Daddy and his little boy come to the sea. They walk by the shore.
Son shaking his head: "Daddy, where's the sea?"
Daddy: "Look, sonny, see - the water is splashing, fish are swimming, this isthe sea
."
Sonny, drooling: "Daddy, where is the sea?
Daddy: "There, sonny, there's a steamer floating, seagulls are flying, the sand
isyellow - that's the sea."
Sonny: "Daddy, where's the sea?"
Daddy can't take it anymore, he takes him by the scruff of the neck and pokes his face into the water
Sonny: "Daddy, what was that?"
Daddy: "THIS IS THE BLEEP!!!"
 Sonny: "Daddy, where's the sea?"

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

:-)

Dad and his little boy come to the sea. They walk along the shore.
Son shakes his head: "Daddy, where is the sea?
Daddy: "Here, sonny, see - the water is splashing, fish are swimming, this is
sea."
Sonny, drooling: "Daddy, where is the sea?
Daddy: "There, sonny, there's a steamer floating, seagulls are flying, the sand
isyellow - that's the sea."
Sonny: "Daddy, where's the sea?"
Daddy can't take it anymore, he takes his son by the scruff and pokes his face into the water
Sonny: "Daddy, what was that?"
Daddy: "That's the F"@#4tz!!"
 Sonny: "Daddy, where's the sea?"

Yes. :))
On a related note...
 
Олег avtomat #:

Of course you don't see the prospects. If you had to make a deposit, then you would see the prospects! ;))

I personally am close to profit, and you are even less close to Livantos. Actually it went from minus $300 to minus $100 in 10 days, not a bad result, but still, it's not the best thing about this strategy. That it does not care about the drawdown, probably everyone here is already convinced that it will crawl. And I told you that I got all my failed accounts out of it that way.
He who laughs last laughs.
ahahahaha

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
I personally don't have much to go plus, and you even less to livantos. Basically from minus $300 to minus $100 in 10 days, not a bad result, but still, it's not the coolest thing about this strategy. That it does not care about the drawdown, probably everyone here is already convinced that it will crawl. And I told you that I got all my failed accounts out of it that way.
He who laughs last laughs.
ahahahaha

ahahahaha ;)))

Your laughter is unhealthy. So huge are your pluses that you've hidden your monitoring so you don't get gruffly muppeted. Dangerous thing to do! ;)))

 
Олег avtomat #:

Yeah, a chuckler ;))

Your laughter is unhealthy. So huge are your pluses that you've hidden your monitoring so you don't get gruesome dolled up. It's a dangerous thing to do!

I was the one who tortured the monitoring to update in real time. Follow the new link. Really stayed with the old one, still not good
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