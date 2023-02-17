Experiment - page 264
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Please clarify your question. So far the status of the account as of 22.09. 21:
Isn't that a regular smoothing you got, by any chance?
You can check it yourself on the MT5 multicurrency tester, as Karputov claims.
the docent didn't get it and is trying to smartly evade ;-)
Yusuf - there should be zero there. Either no signals or strictly synchronous flips. The volumes are indicated so that the sum of the trades is zero and practically does not depend on the time
in particular, and from this the gathering of NSPs in the number of 34 pours immeasurably. This is one of many reasons
From time to time lots are formed in the rings (more precisely in the basket, you buy currency at one symbol and sell at the same time at other symbols, in the growth there remains miserable... but the spread, you pay the whole and in full)
Too bad you're not trying to understand it, and blame it on the "test yourself" and Karputov.
PS / somewhere in the deleted, I have already suggested you a way to combat (how in principle can be made of the UX at least something working), not for good the mentioned moderator took it down ;-) In short - make a multi-currency indicator with volatility weighting functions, so that it does not contradict itself in individual currencies
in general, the forecast for N days can be obtained from the or.graph:
* nodes denote currencies,
* edges - quotes
* size of edges from range statistics
* directions - partial forecasts (arrow pointing upwards), for example from NBP
a realistic ORG should be acyclic and have one or more sources and one or more sinks.
Make such a graph, remove cycles (reject some private forecasts) - trade from origins to drains; Or make several graph variations and select common nodes.
in general, the forecast for N days can be obtained from the or.graph:
* nodes denote currencies,
* edges - quotes
* size of edges from range statistics
* directions - partial forecasts (arrow pointing upwards), for example from NBP
a realistic ORG should be acyclic and have one or more sources and one or more sinks.
You make such a graph, remove cycles (reject some private forecasts) - trade from origins to drains; Or make several graph variations and select common nodes.
:-)
Daddy and his little boy come to the sea. They walk by the shore.
Son shaking his head: "Daddy, where's the sea?"
Daddy: "Look, sonny, see - the water is splashing, fish are swimming, this isthe sea
."
Sonny, drooling: "Daddy, where is the sea?
Daddy: "There, sonny, there's a steamer floating, seagulls are flying, the sand
isyellow - that's the sea."
Sonny: "Daddy, where's the sea?"
Daddy can't take it anymore, he takes him by the scruff of the neck and pokes his face into the water
Sonny: "Daddy, what was that?"
Daddy: "THIS IS THE BLEEP!!!"
Sonny: "Daddy, where's the sea?"
:-)
Dad and his little boy come to the sea. They walk along the shore.
Son shakes his head: "Daddy, where is the sea?
Daddy: "Here, sonny, see - the water is splashing, fish are swimming, this is
sea."
Sonny, drooling: "Daddy, where is the sea?
Daddy: "There, sonny, there's a steamer floating, seagulls are flying, the sand
isyellow - that's the sea."
Sonny: "Daddy, where's the sea?"
Daddy can't take it anymore, he takes his son by the scruff and pokes his face into the water
Sonny: "Daddy, what was that?"
Daddy: "That's the F"@#4tz!!"
Sonny: "Daddy, where's the sea?"
Of course you don't see the prospects. If you had to make a deposit, then you would see the prospects! ;))
I personally don't have much to go plus, and you even less to livantos. Basically from minus $300 to minus $100 in 10 days, not a bad result, but still, it's not the coolest thing about this strategy. That it does not care about the drawdown, probably everyone here is already convinced that it will crawl. And I told you that I got all my failed accounts out of it that way.
ahahahaha ;)))
Your laughter is unhealthy. So huge are your pluses that you've hidden your monitoring so you don't get gruffly muppeted. Dangerous thing to do! ;)))
Yeah, a chuckler ;))
Your laughter is unhealthy. So huge are your pluses that you've hidden your monitoring so you don't get gruesome dolled up. It's a dangerous thing to do!