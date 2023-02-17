Experiment - page 258

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

What is this comrade shouting about?

https://dic.academic.ru/dic.nsf/medic2/6850

бред изобретательства - это... Что такое бред изобретательства?
бред изобретательства - это... Что такое бред изобретательства?
  • dic.academic.ru
(син.: Б. открытия, paranoia inventoria) Б., содержащий идею совершения больным гениального изобретения или открытия
 
vladavd #:

https://dic.academic.ru/dic.nsf/medic2/6850

The insults are off the charts and they are getting more and more subtle. That's a shame.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:


Ideally, the 'sample' parameter should be selected by testing over the entire history of the instrument.


The history is in the past.

There is no ideal "sample" parameter, at each site this ideal parameter is different and will be known ex post facto.

 

possible market indicator "Yusuf mood", on a scale from "Glory to PNB", then "sprinkle my head with ashes" :-)

with high readings - the PNB brake lines have hit the trends on most instruments, which means the market is unstable and is about to break somewhere.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

possible market indicator "Yusuf mood", on a scale from "Glory to PNB", then "sprinkle my head with ashes" :-)

with high readings - the PNB brake lines have hit the trends on most instruments, which means the market is unstable and is about to break somewhere.

Account status:


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

The state of the account:


it's a pension deduction right ? :-)

Yusuf, don't make people laugh, come on...

The account is growing through constant refilling.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

possible market indicator "Yusuf mood", on a scale from "Glory to PNB", then "sprinkle my head with ashes" :-)

with high readings - the PNB brake lines have hit the trends on most instruments, which means the market is unstable and is about to break somewhere.

Yusuf's sentiment also works on the PNB.
If it's at zero yesterday and today, then it will be at highs tomorrow.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

it's a pension deduction, isn't it? :-)

Yusuf, don't make people laugh, come on...

the account is growing due to constant contributions.

While you were writing your libel, the account status has changed:


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

The level of insults is off the scale and they are taking more and more subtle forms. That's a shame.

I think the degree of insult to common sense in the progressive community by your PNB is much higher.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

Account status:

https://c.mql5.com/3/366/5501789169192.png


What is remarkable about this picture is that even the calculated equity value will not reach the initial deposit value.

:)))

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