Experiment - page 258
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is this comrade shouting about?
https://dic.academic.ru/dic.nsf/medic2/6850
https://dic.academic.ru/dic.nsf/medic2/6850
The insults are off the charts and they are getting more and more subtle. That's a shame.
Ideally, the 'sample' parameter should be selected by testing over the entire history of the instrument.
The history is in the past.
There is no ideal "sample" parameter, at each site this ideal parameter is different and will be known ex post facto.
possible market indicator "Yusuf mood", on a scale from "Glory to PNB", then "sprinkle my head with ashes" :-)
with high readings - the PNB brake lines have hit the trends on most instruments, which means the market is unstable and is about to break somewhere.
possible market indicator "Yusuf mood", on a scale from "Glory to PNB", then "sprinkle my head with ashes" :-)
with high readings - the PNB brake lines have hit the trends on most instruments, which means the market is unstable and is about to break somewhere.
Account status:
The state of the account:
it's a pension deduction right ? :-)
Yusuf, don't make people laugh, come on...
The account is growing through constant refilling.
possible market indicator "Yusuf mood", on a scale from "Glory to PNB", then "sprinkle my head with ashes" :-)
with high readings - the PNB brake lines have hit the trends on most instruments, which means the market is unstable and is about to break somewhere.
it's a pension deduction, isn't it? :-)
Yusuf, don't make people laugh, come on...
the account is growing due to constant contributions.
While you were writing your libel, the account status has changed:
The level of insults is off the scale and they are taking more and more subtle forms. That's a shame.
Account status:
https://c.mql5.com/3/366/5501789169192.png
What is remarkable about this picture is that even the calculated equity value will not reach the initial deposit value.
:)))