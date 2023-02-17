Experiment - page 266
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What did you want to say?
Wanted to get into interesting and humorous at all :
believe me, it's very funny
wanted to get into interesting and humorous at all :
believe me, it's very funny.
You will see why it is not funny. It turns out that every dynamic process in nature develops within the time allotted to it. But this time is different for each process, it does not care about "our" time. Tempo of this time of the process is set by "constant time T". If during this time the conditions of the process remain constant, then this time T will remain truly constant, as in the case of static and steady state processes, e.g. for electron orbits of minerals and metals, as shown above. But, in reality. e.g. under market conditions, the rate of flow of the process changes and accordingly the time constant of the process T changes. The formulas for unambiguously defining T have been found during the development of the PNB, and up to now no one knew about its existence and no one could have known about it. Below we will show the role of the time constant of the process T. We will study the dynamics of the price or in this case the change of equity depending on its value. For now, you can estimate this effect by analyzing the graphs of changes in T and equity. The graph of equity as shown above will reveal much about its future values. As can be seen from the graph, the actual and predicted equities coincide satisfactorily. Traders will gain confidence and peace of mind. Trading is a very complex process and, traders ignoring the PNB are losing a lot in terms of getting information from the series of price changes, or in this case, equity. I wish a quick understanding of the fact that if you do not learn the basics of PNB, you will be in the dark about market laws for a long time to come. I wish everyone success.
Except in a mental hospital, the graph is constant :=: straight...by name and definition.
Except in a psychiatric hospital, the graph is constant :=: straight...by name and definition.
I need to change the name of this parameter. Perhaps this parameter should be called " Total process time T". Truth is born in an argument. Thank you for your correct and timely remark. For static states of objects, i.e. completed processes, this parameter does remain constant.
Account status at the moment:, ekyiti potential exceeded $80:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
How do I compare two non-intersecting series?
Yousufkhodja Sultonov, 2021.07.04 08:24
Unfortunately, no one sees further than they do. An ISC for non-linear regression has long been developed - PNB is called. Many topics are devoted to this problem on the forum, but, everyone stubbornly "ignores" them. PNBs were born and developed on our forum. It should be a shame to face difficulties when there are obvious solutions to the problem. Give them a foreign author, despite the fact that they are no match for PNB. Proven many times over. I'm getting tired of saying it publicly. I think in the days of Gauss and the two ISC authors, it was easier to promote achievement to the masses. I'm willing to compare PNB to the notoriousTheil-Sen methodhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/372456/page5#comment_23244541
Why this passage?
What is the point of this passage?
That's what I'm saying.
Six years ago I published a product in which a polynomial regression of any degree is constructed based on an ANC calculation.
I didn't invent anything new. I only reduced the algorithms which had been existing for more than a hundred years to a cycle-free calculation for ANC and RMS.
The method of finding the least squares of any approaching function is simple and obvious to anyone who is even slightly good at mathematics.
What does your approximation by Gaussian function have to do with it, which is neither good nor bad in the field of making forecasts?
And you've come up with an idiotic name for PNB, too. That's neither here nor there.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3138/page7
Soon, in my article, I will show the role of constant time of the T process.
If MQ publishes your next article, I will consider it purely as an act of charity.