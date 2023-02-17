Experiment - page 267
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If MQ publishes your next article, I will consider it purely as an act of charity.
And you can just have faith. It doesn't matter what or who, it doesn't matter the result, just believe and that's all.
Yes, there are mistakes.
But, as already stated, it is quite obvious that correcting them will not make this strategy profitable, but only reduce the amount of losses.
Since this strategy is too primitive (as well as the usual strategy based on MA slope) and does not correspond to modern market behavioral realities.
...
"Before 1697, schoolteachers all over Europe used to tell their pupils that all swans were white,' says Nassim Taleb in his book. - In those days there was no reason to think otherwise, for all swans ever coming within sight of naturalists did have snow-white plumage. But one day a Dutch navigator Willem de Flaming landed in Australia and among the amazing representatives of the local fauna found real black swans. Now that they were before the eyes of Europeans, to doubt their existence was as foolish as to admit their existence before.
In other words, if black swans have not been seen before, it does not mean that one day we will not see them.
Before 1697, schoolteachers across Europe told their pupils that all swans were white," says Nassim Taleb in his book. - In those days there was no reason to think otherwise, for all the swans that had ever come within sight of naturalists did indeed have snow-white plumage. But one day a Dutch navigator Willem de Flaming landed in Australia and among the amazing representatives of the local fauna found real black swans. Now that they were before the eyes of Europeans, to doubt their existence was as foolish as to admit their existence before.
In other words, if black swans have not been seen before, it does not mean that one day we will not meet them.
Totally agree.
So now you have to doubt absolutely everything, it's okay.
I don't want to swim across the far east to america in case the earth is flat after all.
Before 1697, schoolteachers across Europe told their pupils that all swans were white," says Nassim Taleb in his book. - In those days there was no reason to think otherwise, for all the swans that had ever come within sight of naturalists did indeed have snow-white plumage. But one day a Dutch navigator Willem de Flaming landed in Australia and among the amazing representatives of the local fauna found real black swans. Now that they were before the eyes of Europeans, to doubt their existence was as foolish as to admit their existence before.
In other words, if black swans have not been seen before, it does not mean that one day we will not meet them.
So if you start the calculation at zero, there haven't been black swans in 1967.
Well, all I can say is good luck.
I wonder who the next sponsor of the ghostly idea of a legacy PNB is?
so if you start the calculation at zero, there's been no black swans for 1967.
well, good luck with that.
I wonder who the next sponsor of the ghostly inheritance idea is?
Actually then we should count from 1000 to 1967. A thousand years is added to the calendar for no reason.)
Actually then you have to count from 1000 to 1967. A thousand years in the calendar is added from the bollocks).
and during that time the boy will grow up to be a grandfather of a new generation ;)
my point is, don't believe in phantom ideas, it's a waste of money and nerves,
a crane in the sky, nothing more.
I'm tired of pulling my delusional ideas out of minuses with the only normal program
I can't sit still and do whatever it takes ;)
Many people hope for a miracle formula, a miracle indicator
That's not the point ....
and during this time, the boy will become a grandfather of a new generation ;)
My point is, don't believe in ghost ideas, it's a waste of money and nerves,
a crane in the sky, nothing more.
I'm tired of pulling my delusional ideas out of minuses with the only normal program
I can't sit still and do whatever you want.)
Don't worry, Rena, experience comes in handy. It doesn't just fall into your hands and onto your head. It takes time and patience.
and in the meantime, the boy will become a grandfather of a new generation ;)
My point is, don't believe in ghost ideas, it's a waste of money and nerves,
a crane in the sky, nothing more.
I'm tired of pulling my crazy ideas out of minuses with the only good program
I can't sit still and do whatever it takes ;)
.
Are you going to replenish the balance this week or next?