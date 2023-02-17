Experiment - page 265

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[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
I was the one who tormented the monitoring to update in real time. Follow the new link. Really stayed with the old one, still not good.

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Олег avtomat #:

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Is Saturday's report still on?
Just roll up your lip and you'll be fine.
There isn't that much, or rather there is exactly as much as you've given away. Tractor lady as an example.
But I can't ;)
They want to, of course, but! ....
Don't lose the link, the trick hasn't started yet ;)
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Are we still on for Saturday's report?
Just roll up your lip and you'll be fine.
There isn't that much, or rather there is exactly as much as you've given away. Tractor lady as an example.
But I can't ;)
They want to, of course, but! ....
Don't lose the link, the trick hasn't started yet ;)

You're not making any sense... Are you nervous? Nervous? You're already dreaming of a tractor driver...

You should see a doctor, because your illness is progressing.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

There isn't that much, or rather there is exactly as much as I've given away.
But I can't ;)
Of course they want to, but! ....

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[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Is Saturday's report still valid?
Just roll up your lip and you'll be fine.
There isn't that much, or rather there is exactly as much as you've given away. Tractor lady as an example.
But I can't ;)
They want to, of course, but! ....
Don't lose the link, the trick hasn't started yet ;)

Please clarify: to whom, what, what is the example?

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:
https://incrussia.ru/fly/warren-buffett/
How does this relate to this topic?
 

Account status:

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

Account status:


Constant change graph :-) OMG

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

graph of the change in the constant :-) OMG

What were you trying to say?

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