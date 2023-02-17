Experiment - page 274
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I have all pairs correlated at the moment, as I work solely within my experimenthttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/367874/page272#comment_25016445
I don't consider other approaches to the indicator yet. If you take non-correlated pairs, then you should take pairs where currency symbols do not repeat.
I described something similar somewhere above and in the remote ones here.
On the basis of separate signals by currency pairs identify rising and falling currencies, and trade on their pairs.
Multi-currencies are done either like this (on the basis of indicator readings on pairs, currencies are identified), or like in your experiment (currencies are selected first, and indicators are applied to them);
Such experiment results ;))) ahah hah.... By numbers and vertical lines marked individual experiments with different approaches and settings etc.
Where the curious to see the full data everyone knows, I will not remove the signal yet.
One thing we can say is that the result is similar to Yusuf's, the balance line is down.
Such experiment results ;))) ahah hah.... By numbers and vertical lines marked individual experiments with different approaches and settings etc.
Where the curious to see the full data everyone knows, I will not remove the signal yet.
One thing we can say is that the result is similar to Yusuf's, the balance line is down.
Such experiment results ;))) ahaha hah.... By numbers and vertical lines marked individual experiments with different approaches and settings etc.
Where the curious to see the full data everyone knows, I will not remove the signal yet.
One thing I can say is that the result is similar to Yusuf's, the balance line is down.
My balance and equity lines went up:
Can't you flip the signal? It pours at a rate greater than the size of the spread?
Since when (number)? I tried turning it over (number 6 is the reverse of number 5).
The peculiarity of the indicator is that no matter how you turn it, it drains.
Since when (number)? I tried turning it over (number 6 is the reverse of number 5).
The peculiarity of the indicator is that no matter how you turn it, it pours.
Not true, can and should build up with a skilful approach. We'll be watching.
My balance and equity lines have gone up:
it's definitely in "interesting and humour" :-)
everyone see the triangles at the bottom ? that's the shares...
the whole secret is to get in faster than it drains.
My balance and equity lines have gone up:
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it's definitely in "interesting and humour" :-)
everyone see the triangles at the bottom ? those are refills...
the whole secret is to get in faster than it sinks
See after 02 08 21 when the deposit was fully formed.
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He who laughs last laughs (a wise proverb).