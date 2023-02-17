Experiment - page 270
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I have seen many times in my tests that the NSA signal changes at every sneeze, thereby opening and immediately closing a position and opening the opposite one. And so on several times in a row.
Yes, the jitter is observed and leads to false signals. We need to get rid of it.
On what TF did this happen? What was the sample?
Did you even read what I wrote to you? once again!
Or was I still right about it being all a scam for the sake of your own shop?the whole thing is reminiscent of a street hustle.
this software doesn't need anything.
I'll start milking it soon.
Why did you turn off your monitoring again?
I don't turn off my monitors. I'm just showing it as it is.
When are you going to make another deposit? You started with 40. With deposits now it's 312. Deposit 1,000 at once.
On what TF did this happen? What was the sample?
I can tell from the trade that Yusuf was helped by a very bad person, namely Yuri T. I hope he will get in touch and tell me what happened to my job claims.
Yuri T.
Equity equalised to balance, waiting for profits next:
Yusuf, no one is interested in other people's successes here. I am sure the branch will be dead if the equity continues to grow. However, if business gets worse and equity starts to fall catastrophically, everyone will once again gather to crow. Just like crows fly in on the smell of fall.) It's the same in Oleg's branch of the automaton.
Yes, there is chatter and it causes false signals. We need to get rid of it.
This will not happen on TF D1.
Yusuf, no one is interested in anyone else's success here. I'm sure that if equity continues to grow, the branch will be dead. But if things get bad and equity starts to drop catastrophically, everyone will once again come running to sneer. Just like crows fly in on the smell of fall.) The same is observed in Oleg's branch of the automaton.
I see.
This will not occur on TF D1.
Bounce can occur on any TF. And the amplitude of the chatter will be greater the bigger the TF.
Thus, for example, on the hourly TF there can be pronounced upward/downward movements, which on the daily TF will look like a rattle.
The movement on the daily TF is within a single candle, while on the hourly TF it will spread into a movement of 24 candles.
Bounce can occur on any TF. And the amplitude of the chattering will be greater the bigger the TF.
Thus, for example, on the hourly timeframe there can be pronounced upward/downward movements, which on the daily timeframe will look like a chattering.
The movement on the daily TF is within a single candle, while on the hourly TF it is divided into the movement within 24 candles.
By "rattle" I meant the case ofhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/367874/page269#comment_24934954