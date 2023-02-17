Experiment - page 261
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I don't have an exact knowledge of this. As I understand it, feedback should also be thoughtful. Not an unconditional reaction to a change in parameters, but with an awareness of the case. That is, the system should have an opinion on every such change, or at least many options for change.
Yes, to correctly form a control signal, is not an easy thing to do. There are a lot of subtleties. It is necessary to determine the lag and ensure the stability of the system.
EA logic is lagging, not the formula.
There are many formulas, but none can predict 100 percent.
+
At the moment:
There is now information coming in from 33 instruments instead of 34. When and which instrument is lost, can't find, no time or access to UPU
Funny, the input for the "analysis" is now the last part of the recovery from the drawdown, but not the drawdown itself and the trend that preceded it. So that's it:
Sort of a rise. Very fair and revealing, yeah.
It should be this one, the real chart minus the last shares:
EA logic is lagging, not the formula.
There are many formulas, but none can predict 100 percent.
The formula is not laggy, but it does not predict anything reliably, it is just an approximation of the trend, the essence of a non-standard average. We simply state the historical trend and hope it will continue (but why should it?), that is all the know-how and the entire breakthrough. They even brought a screenshot here already, where the simple wands repeated (and I would even say highlighted even better) the PNB signals. Obviously, it will be late and lose on sharp trend reversals and flat. There will be no good result on such a signal, no matter what Expert Advisor is used, it simply cannot exist.
I think it is amazing that people are ready to discuss this obvious nonsense, this kindergarten nonsense.
And it's amazing what people are willing to discuss seriously about this obvious nonsense, this kindergarten thing.
There are no interesting topics. Who wanted what, has already said everything. Here we are basking near the last fading bonfires;)
The formula does not lag, but it does not predict anything reliably, it is just an approximation of the trend, the essence of a non-standard average. We simply state the historical trend and hope that it will continue (but why should it?), that is all the know-how and the entire breakthrough. They even brought a screenshot here already, where the simple wands repeated (and I would even say highlighted even better) the PNB signals. Obviously, it will be late and lose on sharp trend reversals and flat. There will be no good result on such a signal, no matter what Expert Advisor is used, it simply cannot exist.
And now this apparent nonsense, this kindergarten, people are ready to seriously discuss something, it's amazing.
If you put the PNB on a zigzag, it picks up the pattern that the next price will be lower if the current one was higher than the previous one and vice versa.
But it doesn't see at what level the reversal will be.
I had to reject the minute bars because the indicator is not adapted to cover several thousand bars due to a bug in the code, apparently. After fixing it, you can try to work on minutes or ticks.
The result will be the same. Everything has already been tested on minutes and hours etc.
After the tester, there can be quick and deep disappointment. It is better to believe in your own genius exceptionality for 10 years, without losing hope of a positive result after each deposit. It is more interesting that way.
So there are no interesting topics. Who wanted what, has already said it all. Here we are basking near the last fading bonfires ;)
The only interesting point here is the wild errors. The fact that the indicator itself is not better than MA is clear from the moment of its appearance.
The fact that the indicator itself is not better than the MA indicator is clear from the moment of its appearance.
the only interesting thing here is the wild errors. The fact that the indicator itself is no better than the MA is clear from the moment of its appearance.
The fact that the indicator itself is not better than the MA indicator is clear from the moment of its appearance.
Yes you can, why can't you? Democracy - everyone is free to spend their money as they wish. Some spend it on booze, some on drugs, some on girls. The option of spending money on forex is not the worst.)