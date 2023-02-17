Experiment - page 129
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what a man has a good memory !
Or just taking notes :-)
The topic has been pushed well past 100 pages and scrubbed to almost zero again, bans have been handed out a great many times.
And he's all about the deep antiquity
"I have twice been asked [by MPs]:
"And tell me, Mr Babbage, if you put wrong numbers in a machine, will it still come out with the right answer?"...
I am unable to comprehend what kind of mess you have to have in your head to make it produce these kinds of questions..."
Charles Babbage
"I have twice been asked [by MPs]:
"And tell me, Mr Babbage, if you put wrong numbers in a machine, will it still come out with the right answer?"...
I am unable to comprehend what kind of mess you must have in your head to produce this kind of question..."
Charles Babbage
Oleg Avtomat and Khorosh are probably the two most sane members of the forum )
Is Oleg Automat old? I thought he was in his forties.
Is Oleg Automat old? I thought he was in his forties.
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