Experiment - page 129

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Maxim Kuznetsov:

what a man has a good memory !

Or just taking notes :-)

The topic has been pushed well past 100 pages and scrubbed to almost zero again, bans have been handed out a great many times.

And he's all about the deep antiquity

Yusuf is a bania collector
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"I have twice been asked [by MPs]:
"And tell me, Mr Babbage, if you put wrong numbers in a machine, will it still come out with the right answer?"...
I am unable to comprehend what kind of mess you have to have in your head to make it produce these kinds of questions..."

Charles Babbage

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Олег avtomat:


"I have twice been asked [by MPs]:
"And tell me, Mr Babbage, if you put wrong numbers in a machine, will it still come out with the right answer?"...
I am unable to comprehend what kind of mess you must have in your head to produce this kind of question..."

Charles Babbage

I hope you don't get deleted, it will be boring
 
Oleg Avtomat and Khorosh are probably the two most sane forum members ).

Z.I. I use my own algorithms, of course. But when I realized that Yusuf wrote the same thing in his 2011 article (L+M+S = 1; I called the L function a "function of future periods" because the future market price depends on its value, the M function a "function of the present" because it determines the change in the market price per unit of the time period in question and the S function a "function of the past"), and I haven't invented anything new since then, I even felt a bit sorry for the man )
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Mikhael1983:
Oleg Avtomat and Khorosh are probably the two most sane members of the forum )
Of course, wise pensioners. There was no forex yet and they were already banking
 
Is Oleg Automat old? I thought he was in his forties.
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Mikhael1983:
Is Oleg Automat old? I thought he was in his forties.
Multiply that by two.
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Mikhael1983:
Is Oleg Automat old? I thought he was in his forties.

60

 
That's unfortunate. I didn't know. I thought in the days of the mql4 forum it was a kid of about 25 or so. Anyway, the man is sane.
 
Well, it's not as sad as it turns out.
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