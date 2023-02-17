Experiment - page 263
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By involving PNB in trade, I only want to show that they adequately describe not only all kinds of processes of natural and man-made nature, but also trade, that it is not an exception to the rules and can be described by a single pattern. If you do not like PNB, go ahead and trade by any other method according to the "master is master" principle. For the sake of interest, you may start parallel monitoring of your trading variant and try to stay in the market without losing money longer and more effectively than with PNB. Who prevents you? Take a MA scale and go ahead!
Circle the chart != describe. It is not enough for prediction, the price chart is complex and does not consist only of stable trends, smoothly changing each other, so that one can easily identify them, extend them to the right and get a reliable forecast. Obviously, it is not that simple, and the trend is the simplest and most trivial component, which is visible even to the eye; it does not make much difference how exactly it is selected: by simple or simple or by regression - the result will differ only in minor details. It is not a description or forecasting, it is a retarded Captain Hindsight who says that the chart to the left of the zero bar was directed upwards/downwards, so it will continue to be directed upwards/downwards. But of course he is wrong.
Circle the chart != describe. This is not enough for forecasting, the price chart is complex and does not consist of only steady trends, smoothly changing each other, so that one can elementarily isolate them, extend them to the right and get a reliable forecast. Obviously, it is not that simple, and the trend is the simplest and most trivial component, which is visible even to the eye; it does not make much difference how exactly it is selected: by simple or simple or by regression - the result will differ only in minor details. It is not a description or forecasting, it is a retarded Captain Hindsight who says that the chart to the left of the zero bar was directed upwards/downwards, so it will continue to be directed upwards/downwards. But he is wrong of course.
What I am doing now in this experiment, I think, has not been tried before, and therefore no one has the right to judge me or give any advice. The market has many facets, and each of the 33 instruments moves in waves, which are typical only for this instrument, and their phases can either coincide or diverge. For example, I had a case, when out of 33 instruments only 3 of them have profitable positions, now I have 17 profitable and 16 negative positions, and it is not clear what will happen tomorrow, but I am sure that there will never be an event that is close to losing a deposit. I have faith in PNB and I am confident that they will not allow a drain and will build up the deposit. I am not interested in any qualitative assessment of the market, flat or trend-also makes no difference. Let the NBP functions figure it out for themselves. I and you have to act as an observer and not to interfere in the process of trading. There is a strange equilibrium in the market right now after a rapid drop and a gradual recovery of funds:
What I am doing now in the experiment, I think, no one has tried and, therefore, no one has the right to judge me or advise me on what to do next. The market is multiform and each of 33 instruments moves in waves, which are typical only for this instrument, the phases of which may coincide or diverge. For example, I had a case, when out of 33 instruments only 3 of them have profitable positions, now I have 17 profitable and 16 negative positions, and it is not clear what will happen tomorrow, but I am sure that there will never be an event close to losing a deposit. I have faith in PNB and I am confident that they will not allow a drain and will build up the deposit. I am not interested in any qualitative assessment of the market, flat or trend-also makes no difference. Let the NBP functions figure it out for themselves. I and you have to act as an observer and not to interfere in the process of trading. The market is now in a strange equilibrium after a precipitous drop and a gradual recovery of funds:
This robot has a seven year history of trading without losing and ten times the deposit during that period.
And without a refill on the account?
And without a refill on the account?
Yes, it turned $1 into $10, which is where we started the experiment by refilling another $88. This robot was advertised as an example of a non-withdrawing ATS. This is the real truth, no embellishments. Believe it or not. It was on eurodollar with 300 on D1 with 0.01 lot. Therefore, I have confidence in it. Its efficiency is minuscule, but its reliability is almost absolute. Here and now. it demonstrates its qualities. In the future, it will surprise us, but if we make some changes in the Expert Advisor logic based on the results of the experiment, the results should improve. At the same time I will take into account all your, and other forum participants' comments and suggestions.
Counting state:
n-order of the process;
T-process time constant, days;
α-system impedance (system resistance to process flow), 1/T;
D=β*T-potential of the system, dollars.
remove the triangular lots
for example you may try this, the profit will not change in a month
it would be interesting to see the 3 indicators overlaying the 3 indicators of pnb with the given volume on these pairs and check the forecast
try it, what will he show?
it would also be interesting to see the overlay of 3 PNB indicators with the indicated volume on these pairs and check out the forecast
let's try to see what it will roll out?
How do you add volume to the indicator?
How do I add volume to the indicator?
Let's see how the author answers this question
Please clarify your question. So far the status of the account as of 22.09. 21: