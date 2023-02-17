Experiment - page 259
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What is remarkable about this picture is that even the calculated equity value will not reach the initial deposit value.
:)))
Right, but if the equity dynamics changes for the better, they will not only reach and may even exceed the deposit value or, on the contrary, go down. We will see what happens.
Right, but if the equity dynamics change for the better, they will not only reach and may even exceed the value of the deposit or, conversely, go down. We will see what happens.
Right, but if the equity dynamics change for the better, they will not only reach and may even exceed the value of the deposit or, conversely, go down. We will see what happens.
What is remarkable about this picture is that even the calculated equity value will not reach the initial deposit value.
:)))
It is also noteworthy that the decrease of equity from 60 to 57.18 dollars leads to an increase in the calculated, marginal value of equity from 80.1 to 80.8 dollars. It has to be stated that equity is dispersed by backtracking in advance!
How naive I used to be. After all, there was a time when I was willing to take my time and teach Yusuf how to program.
Please choose your language. No one has given you the right to slander me in this open manner.
"Exhibitionism"is characterised by the achievement of sexual arousal by displaying genitals, usually to strangers.
Please choose your language. No one has given you the right to slander me in such an overt way.
"Exhibitionism"is characterised by achieving sexual arousal by displaying genitals, usually to strangers.
It is also noteworthy that decrease of equity from $60 to $57.18 leads to an increase in the calculated, marginal equity value from $80.1 to $80.8. It has to be stated that the equity is dispersed by a prior pullback!
The state of the account:
I don't understand something, Yusuf, in this picture are you predicting the performance of the PNB with the help of the PNB itself?
Have you put your Equity row into the formulae and calculated it?
I don't get it, Yusuf, in this picture you are predicting the NSP performance with the help of the NSP itself?
Did you put your Equity series into the formulae and calculate it?
Yes. There is a situation in the market right now where equities may go down or stabilise at this level, mainly due to gold bouncing up, but, I do not intend to interfere in the trading process: