Experiment - page 259

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PapaYozh #:


What is remarkable about this picture is that even the calculated equity value will not reach the initial deposit value.

:)))

Right, but if the equity dynamics changes for the better, they will not only reach and may even exceed the deposit value or, on the contrary, go down. We will see what happens.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

Right, but if the equity dynamics change for the better, they will not only reach and may even exceed the value of the deposit or, conversely, go down. We will see what happens.

That's just plain fucked up!
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

Right, but if the equity dynamics change for the better, they will not only reach and may even exceed the value of the deposit or, conversely, go down. We will see what happens.

It's about time!
 
PapaYozh #:


What is remarkable about this picture is that even the calculated equity value will not reach the initial deposit value.

:)))

It is also noteworthy that the decrease of equity from 60 to 57.18 dollars leads to an increase in the calculated, marginal value of equity from 80.1 to 80.8 dollars. It has to be stated that equity is dispersed by backtracking in advance!

 
How naive I used to be. There was a time when I was prepared to spend my time teaching Yusuf how to program.
But in fact, in more than 10 years, he hasn't even learned how to use a five-click tester.
But he doesn't need a tester.
After all, his food is simply the crowds of onlookers who flock to his exhibitionist sessions.
And this is not even a lust for grandeur, but a simple perversion. Which is the same thing, though...

 
Nikolai Semko #:
How naive I used to be. After all, there was a time when I was willing to take my time and teach Yusuf how to program.
But in fact he, in more than 10 years, has not even learned how to use a five-click tester.
But he doesn't need a tester.
After all, his food is simply the crowds of onlookers who flock to his exhibitionist sessions.
And this is not even a lust for grandeur, but a simple perversion. Which is the same thing...

Please choose your language. No one has given you the right to slander me in this open manner.

"Exhibitionism"is characterised by the achievement of sexual arousal by displaying genitals, usually to strangers.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

Please choose your language. No one has given you the right to slander me in such an overt way.

"Exhibitionism"is characterised by achieving sexual arousal by displaying genitals, usually to strangers.

The fact that you know how to use Wikipedia is already encouraging.
Look up another word - Allegory.

ZS In this case, the role of the sexual organ is your PNB
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

It is also noteworthy that decrease of equity from $60 to $57.18 leads to an increase in the calculated, marginal equity value from $80.1 to $80.8. It has to be stated that the equity is dispersed by a prior pullback!

If you had a dollar account with swaps instead of cents, you would have poured in a couple of times more during the experiment and this attraction would have served as a fiasco for the account.
Vitaly is hanging out here. I would advise him to improve the indicator without wasting the profit and without shedding it, i.e. to simply improve it properly as it is a signal indicator for the Expert Advisor.
But your calmness about the fact that the Expert Advisor is pouring out your own pension is a bit surprising. Doesn't it tell you that it is probably too early to blindly believe that there are no nuances in calculations and formulas and it cannot be so?
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

The state of the account:

I don't understand something, Yusuf, in this picture are you predicting the performance of the PNB with the help of the PNB itself?

Have you put your Equity row into the formulae and calculated it?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:

I don't get it, Yusuf, in this picture you are predicting the NSP performance with the help of the NSP itself?

Did you put your Equity series into the formulae and calculate it?

Yes. There is a situation in the market right now where equities may go down or stabilise at this level, mainly due to gold bouncing up, but, I do not intend to interfere in the trading process:


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