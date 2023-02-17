Experiment - page 104

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Mikhael1983:

There is no better test than live trading. The signal is available.

If you demo trade, what is this nonsense?
Don't know how to use a tester?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Is Yusuf's bifurcation normal?
You are showing signs of falling into an obsession, which is quite amusing because of its obvious falsity to all right-thinking people.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Is Yusuf's bifurcation normal?

normal/ abnormal is a relative category and depends on the observer's point of view.

Current events have shown whatis acceptable. Observers do not see abnormal

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it's not even funny, because that's exactly what happened in this thread and in other threads of our KTN

When Yusuf desperately screws up, another hitherto lurking and unknowing Skoda comes to the rescue.

It's like A-Yanus and W-Yanus. Like Yin and Yang.

 
Mikhael1983:
The result of an individual trade is irrelevant. What matters is the statistical outperformance of many trades. PNB will catch trends, and as you know, trend is your friend.
And about the birds, i.e. the trend.
If the lot increase comes at the expense of shares from the pension, then there are purchases on hai and sales on loi. i.e., dips, which have an even more detrimental effect on equity.
Work on the mistakes in the strategy
 

Renat Akhtyamov:

And about the birds, i.e. the trend.

I argue that with any significant movement (trend) in traded currency pairs, a robot based on the power of PNB theory will stand in the direction of the movement (trend), which makes it impossible to "buy on hai and sell on loi". The predictive power of PNB will allow this to happen.

This is roughly what it would look like in practice:


 
Mikhael1983:

I argue that with any significant movement (trend) in traded currency pairs, a robot based on the power of PNB theory will stand in the direction of the movement (trend), which makes it impossible to "buy on hai and sell on loi".

There is no power there, what are you talking about???? It's draining? Yes it is! The strategy is only good for the dustbin.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
There is no power there, what are you clamouring for???? It's draining, it's draining. The strategy is only good for the dustbin.

Renat, Guru Yusuf pointed out that the PNB theory is fundamentally different from MA and all other indicators. It is enough to comprehend the meaning of PNB - it is the essence of three Functions of Nature, the essence of functions of the Past (P), the Present (P), and the Future (F), interrelated so that the identity is always fulfilled: P+N+B = 1.

The main and defining function in this triplet is the H function. The other H and B functions are derived from the H function by integration. Without exception, all processes in Nature are described by these functions PNB, and the process of trading on Forex market is no exception. UFNs accurately predict future price behavior with some uncritical fluctuations, namely, they predict trends. In short, it's like this.

P.S. I ask everyone to show more deference to Guru Yusuf, and the PNB theory and practice developed by him.

P.P.S. It's just a matter of waiting for the first trend, so that you can see it in practice with the implementation of the PNB method that I am demonstrating.
 
Mikhael1983:

Renat, Yusuf, our teacher, pointed out that the PNB theory is fundamentally different from MA and all other indicators. It is enough to comprehend the meaning of PNB - it is a chain of three functions of Nature, the essence of functions of the Past (P), the Present (P) and the Future (F), interconnected so that the identity is always fulfilled: P+N+B = 1.

The main and defining function in this triplet is the H function. The other H and B functions are derived from the H function by integration. Without exception, all processes in Nature are described by these functions PNB, and the process of trading on Forex market is no exception. UFNs accurately predict future price behavior with some uncritical fluctuations, namely, they predict trends. In short, it's like this.

P.S. I ask everyone to be more deferential to Guru Yusuf, and the PNB theory and practice developed by him.

P.P.S. It remains to wait for the first trend, that you will see it in practice at the implementation of the PNB method demonstrated by me.
Have a run in the tester, do not bother us with something that has already been announced many times and did not lead to positive results. The confirmation is there - a logical failure and nothing else.
And if you are a true believer, put your money on the real, more and trade. Are you ready for such a step?
 

Renat Akhtyamov:

Run it in the tester already, don't bother us with it.

I have no desire to use tester from MQL, and MQL language, I just don't have time to deal with it. And the tester, written in Python, you won't believe. So - real-time trading.

 
Mikhael1983:

I have no desire to use a tester from MQL, and the MQL language needs to be sorted out, I just don't have time for it. And a tester written in Python you wouldn't believe. So - real-time trading.

Come on ;)
I'll have to repeat what I said earlier. Ready to put a decent amount of money into a real account and show the power of the system?
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