Experiment - page 104
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There is no better test than live trading. The signal is available.
Is Yusuf's bifurcation normal?
Is Yusuf's bifurcation normal?
normal/ abnormal is a relative category and depends on the observer's point of view.
Current events have shown whatis acceptable. Observers do not see abnormal
---
it's not even funny, because that's exactly what happened in this thread and in other threads of our KTN
When Yusuf desperately screws up, another hitherto lurking and unknowing Skoda comes to the rescue.
It's like A-Yanus and W-Yanus. Like Yin and Yang.
The result of an individual trade is irrelevant. What matters is the statistical outperformance of many trades. PNB will catch trends, and as you know, trend is your friend.
Renat Akhtyamov:
And about the birds, i.e. the trend.
I argue that with any significant movement (trend) in traded currency pairs, a robot based on the power of PNB theory will stand in the direction of the movement (trend), which makes it impossible to "buy on hai and sell on loi". The predictive power of PNB will allow this to happen.
This is roughly what it would look like in practice:
I argue that with any significant movement (trend) in traded currency pairs, a robot based on the power of PNB theory will stand in the direction of the movement (trend), which makes it impossible to "buy on hai and sell on loi".
There is no power there, what are you clamouring for???? It's draining, it's draining. The strategy is only good for the dustbin.
Renat, Guru Yusuf pointed out that the PNB theory is fundamentally different from MA and all other indicators. It is enough to comprehend the meaning of PNB - it is the essence of three Functions of Nature, the essence of functions of the Past (P), the Present (P), and the Future (F), interrelated so that the identity is always fulfilled: P+N+B = 1.
The main and defining function in this triplet is the H function. The other H and B functions are derived from the H function by integration. Without exception, all processes in Nature are described by these functions PNB, and the process of trading on Forex market is no exception. UFNs accurately predict future price behavior with some uncritical fluctuations, namely, they predict trends. In short, it's like this.
P.S. I ask everyone to show more deference to Guru Yusuf, and the PNB theory and practice developed by him.
Renat, Yusuf, our teacher, pointed out that the PNB theory is fundamentally different from MA and all other indicators. It is enough to comprehend the meaning of PNB - it is a chain of three functions of Nature, the essence of functions of the Past (P), the Present (P) and the Future (F), interconnected so that the identity is always fulfilled: P+N+B = 1.
The main and defining function in this triplet is the H function. The other H and B functions are derived from the H function by integration. Without exception, all processes in Nature are described by these functions PNB, and the process of trading on Forex market is no exception. UFNs accurately predict future price behavior with some uncritical fluctuations, namely, they predict trends. In short, it's like this.
P.S. I ask everyone to be more deferential to Guru Yusuf, and the PNB theory and practice developed by him.
Renat Akhtyamov:
Run it in the tester already, don't bother us with it.
I have no desire to use tester from MQL, and MQL language, I just don't have time to deal with it. And the tester, written in Python, you won't believe. So - real-time trading.
I have no desire to use a tester from MQL, and the MQL language needs to be sorted out, I just don't have time for it. And a tester written in Python you wouldn't believe. So - real-time trading.