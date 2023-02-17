Experiment - page 222

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CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV #:

What a moron.

Every time I look at your post, it makes me laugh.) What's so magical about it? Two words, and it's so funny.

Nah, I'm gonna have to close this page.) Three D's is resonance.

[Deleted]  
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV #:

poor hurt boy...

can I give you a coffeepot? or a gingerbread man? do you want one?

 
Олег avtomat #:

poor hurt boy...

can i give you a sweetie? or a gingerbread man?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

The market is a controlled dynamic system.

Oleg avtomat, 2021.07.14 14:43

Mikhail Zadornov : "Tolerance is when the smart are forced not only to listen to the opinion of fools, but also to reckon with it."

[Deleted]  
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV #:


Well done! Be sure to collect all my sayings in your quotation book. It will allow you, not having your own thoughts, to look quite on top in difficult situations!

But to complete the picture you should also write down the statements of your opponents that caused my reaction.


Oh, you... miserable creature...

[Deleted]  

The parrots are bunching up. It's already a team. A team of professionals.

.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I planted one apple and ten apples grew. I took my apple back. 9 apples is what? Then he planted 9 apples and got 90 apples.81 apples is what?

Anyway, in this problem, the balance chart:

1, 10, 9, 90

withdrawals

1

increase

9+81=90 in relation to 1, i.e.

0,9,90

How else to put products on the market with this kind of trade. I'm shocked.
 
Олег avtomat #:

Well done! Be sure to collect all my sayings in your quotation book. It will allow you, not having your own thoughts, to look quite on top in difficult situations!

But to complete the picture you should also write down the statements of your opponents that caused my reaction.


Oh, you... miserable creature...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Communicate with the developers through Service Desk!

Oleg avtomat, 2021.07.16 00:29

I am not interested in your opinion.

Especially as you, by asking your question, have already shown your lack of understanding, in other words, you are demonstrating your incompetence.

The forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

The market is a controlled dynamic system.

Oleg avtomat, 2021.07.14 14:52

You are well deserving of such an attitude.

But you don't realise it yet, that's why you're offended.
[Deleted]  
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV #:

Parrot Che.

You don't have to be Che Guevara, though... Although, as a nickname, that's fine.

You're in a professional team!

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Олег avtomat #:

Parrot Che.

Anyway, you don't have to be Che Guevara... Although, as a nickname, that's fine.

You are in a team of professionals!

[Deleted]  
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV #:

Parrot Che, come on, outdo yourself!

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