Experiment - page 222
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What a moron.
Every time I look at your post, it makes me laugh.) What's so magical about it? Two words, and it's so funny.
Nah, I'm gonna have to close this page.) Three D's is resonance.
poor hurt boy...
can I give you a coffeepot? or a gingerbread man? do you want one?
poor hurt boy...
can i give you a sweetie? or a gingerbread man?
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The experiment
Oleg avtomat, 2021.08.24 22:15
what a dumbass you are...
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Random Walking
Oleg avtomat, 2021.08.24 18:28
You're stupid no matter what time of year it is.
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The market is a controlled dynamic system.
Oleg avtomat, 2021.05.20 19:43
stop fouling
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The market is a controlled dynamic system.
Oleg avtomat, 2021.05.20 19:57
get out
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The market is a controlled dynamic system.
Oleg avtomat, 2021.07.14 14:43Mikhail Zadornov : "Tolerance is when the smart are forced not only to listen to the opinion of fools, but also to reckon with it."
Well done! Be sure to collect all my sayings in your quotation book. It will allow you, not having your own thoughts, to look quite on top in difficult situations!
But to complete the picture you should also write down the statements of your opponents that caused my reaction.
Oh, you... miserable creature...
The parrots are bunching up. It's already a team. A team of professionals.
.
I planted one apple and ten apples grew. I took my apple back. 9 apples is what? Then he planted 9 apples and got 90 apples.81 apples is what?
Anyway, in this problem, the balance chart:
1, 10, 9, 90
withdrawals
1
increase
9+81=90 in relation to 1, i.e.
0,9,90
Well done! Be sure to collect all my sayings in your quotation book. It will allow you, not having your own thoughts, to look quite on top in difficult situations!
But to complete the picture you should also write down the statements of your opponents that caused my reaction.
Oh, you... miserable creature...
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Communicate with the developers through Service Desk!
Oleg avtomat, 2021.07.16 00:29
I am not interested in your opinion.Especially as you, by asking your question, have already shown your lack of understanding, in other words, you are demonstrating your incompetence.
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Experiment
Oleg avtomat, 2021.08.23 22:44
I know all this.
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The market is a controlled dynamic system.
Oleg avtomat, 2021.07.14 14:52
You are well deserving of such an attitude.But you don't realise it yet, that's why you're offended.
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Strategies that give big profits
Oleg avtomat, 2015.04.05 23:57You look miserable...
Parrot Che.
You don't have to be Che Guevara, though... Although, as a nickname, that's fine.
You're in a professional team!
Parrot Che.
Anyway, you don't have to be Che Guevara... Although, as a nickname, that's fine.
You are in a team of professionals!
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The Future of Forex Industry
Oleg avtomat, 2021.05.15 22:41
Basically you are a common chatterbox.
Parrot Che, come on, outdo yourself!