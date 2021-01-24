Charles Dow's theory - page 90
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I believe in it too) PNB in general is when a girl is pregnant in the first 2 weeks there are many options, and at 7 and 9 months the future is predicted with a fair degree of probability. even though TC does not like that word)
Girls aren't predicted.
Zhenya, the probability of growth or decline, remains at the level of understanding 100 or 200 years ago. But there are always subtle invisible threads that give you an advantage over others. There are people who see one step ahead. Yusuf is going his own way, maybe erroneously. To point out the shortcomings is a necessity on our part. He is, in my opinion, successfully holding his own. One can envy his patience. But the concept is raw. You may be able to squeeze something out, but only grams from a kilogram or even a ton.
Don't judge everyone from your own bell towers! You have no opinion, like a ball rolling, looking for the best place to stay - in which camp, opponents or supporters of the NSP
Waiting to hear back from https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page88#comment_20216652
Thinking over a decent answer Eugene, let's ask Muzychenko to dissect the code, find the specified parameter and coefficients. Trying to find code, identical with Exel, and will post it here. I'm confused, it's not Goshkov, but another programmer, I was then surprised by his skill, directly translate from Exel to MCL
Thinking over a decent answer Eugene, let's ask Muzychenko to dissect the code, find the specified parameter and coefficients. Trying to find code, identical with Exel, and will post it here. I'm confused, it's not Goshkov, but another programmer, I was then surprised by his skill, directly translate from Exel to MCL
Waiting to hear from https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page88#comment_20216652
Code
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Yusya, all you can tell from OHLC is the average. Nothing else, no future
The fact that you've figured it out is already a success for you! You look good compared to the other contestants. Who promised you the future? Everything flows, everything changes in this world!
What's the tool?, give me the numbers, no reasoning!
Get the numbers yourself...
Open a terminal and take the numbers of quotes :-) Show the class - predict the real thing.
Yusuf, you've been here for a long time, why are you playing the nerd?