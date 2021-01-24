Charles Dow's theory - page 62
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On OHLC last bar forecast.
Here is the indicator for 02 07/20.
I would even say believe. That's closer to the Truth.
Alexander, as always, you are precise in your wording!
So you don't have any clear rules yet? On one candle one prediction, on two candles another prediction. Did I get it right?
See https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page62#comment_20122220
I wonder if it really worked, would you post predictions with the same enthusiasm?)
Everything works, ask. See https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page62#comment_20122220 and compare. Attacking the aroblem from 2 sides, candlestick and indicator methods1
Great question, Che! My respects.
Just logic.
There is a current bar, only the Open price is formed on the current bar, High and Low and Close are not known until the bar closes.
Past - so OHLC values from the previous bar are taken for the current bar.
Apparently, it is possible, I need to check it. There will be on-line analysis.
Just logic.
PS:
When you stop intensive posting on the forum I'll realize that you found what you were looking for =D
Good luck to you dear friend in your quest for the grail (just in case, there are only three people on the whole forum who actually did it and in this thread as well as in many others they are not present) )
Well, Alexander, if I'm not mistaken, has already stopped posting intensively on the forum.
PS: It's interesting what happened. I grabbed the Cheshire Cat, from which only a smile remains in the quoted post.)
There is a current bar, only the Open price is formed on the current bar, High and Low and Close are not known until the bar closes.
Past - means OHLC values from the previous bar are taken for the current bar.
Right
If the prediction algorithm depends on a sequence of data, then the data must be entered correctly.
What does OHLC mean in a row? In a rising candle High may come earlier in time than Low and similarly in a falling candle.
On the 0th bar we spit before its completion!
I wonder if it really worked, would you post predictions with the same enthusiasm)?
Of course I would! Besides, everything works perfectly. You should analyze it manually. That's what's wrong. You have the basics, you need talented programmers like Valery or Artem. You can't find Sergeev.