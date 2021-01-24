Charles Dow's theory - page 60
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I can't do that, I don't understand the calculations at all.
As I understand it, he wants the indicator to take OHLC values on each bar instead of average bar prices and give a forecast.
Also check OHLC swap how much the forecast will change.
Now check, specify a different sequence
specify another sequence
Take either one.
Made a forecast for 02 07 20 The forecast for 01 07 20 has only strengthened its consistency! d Profit increased by another 2.46 points to 695 points, the lifetime of the momentum 0.94 days and was months earlier,.Any questions left?
There are still questions. The forecast of 01 07 20 gave a momentum of 6 months. You suggested to buy and close the terminal for 6 months.
The forecast of 02 07 20 gave a momentum of 0.94 days. I.e. it disproved the previous 6 month forecast, and "said" that the momentum would last 0.94 days.
What would you get in 6 months on the first prediction if you followed it? Do you understand me?
On OHLC last bar forecast.
The questions remain. The forecast of 01 07 20 gave a momentum of 6 months. You suggested buying and closing the terminal for 6 months.
The forecast of 02 07 20 gave a momentum of 0.94 days. I.e. it disproved the previous 6 month forecast, and "said" that the momentum would last 0.94 days.
What would you get in 6 months on the first prediction if you followed it? Do you understand me?
No, add another 0.94 days to the previous prediction! He did not refute the previous forecast, he reinforced it! Think about it.
No, add another 0.94 days to the previous forecast! It did not refute the previous forecast, it reinforced it! Think about it.
What a trick!!! What if there was no previous forecast?! If the first prediction on gold was made on a candle from 02 07 20 ?!
Then we would have had momentum at 0.94 on the day?!
Take either one.
In ascending order:
I need a few minutes to think. Your guess?
The order of the trading process has changed
We see that the candle is bullish, the momentum is also bullish + 693, 7222 points, lifetime 6.2564151 months, the order of the trading process is 0.25070365 units
PNB's verdict: the pair will rise by 693.7722 points!
Let's compare with the first forecast from 01 07:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page46#comment_20100767
On the OHLC of the last bar the prediction.
What "past" bar?