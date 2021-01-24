Charles Dow's theory - page 61
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What 'past'?
There is a current bar, on the current bar only the Open price is formed, High and Low and Close are not known until the bar closes.
Past means that OHLC values from the previous bar are taken for the current bar.
What a trick!!! What if there was no previous prediction?! If the first prediction on gold was made on a candle from 02 07 20 ?!
Then we would have a momentum of 0.94 on the day ?!
Then, I will try to take 8 data of 2 candles
Then, I'll try to take the 8 data of the 2 candles
So you don't have any clear rules yet? On one candle one prediction, on two candles another prediction. Have I got it right?
So you don't have any clear rules yet? On one candle one prediction, on two candles another prediction. Have I got it right?
I am looking for the optimum, apparently, we should do all the candlesticks by their OHLC in a row. There are a lot of problems, but we will solve them soon.
Looking for an optimum, apparently need to do all the candles on their OHLC in a row. There are a lot of problems, but we will solve them soon.
If the algorithm for making a prediction depends on the sequence of data, then the data should be entered correctly.
What does it mean OHLC in a row? In a rising candlestick High may occur earlier than Low, and similarly in a falling candlestick.
Then, I'll try to take the 8 data of the 2 candles
I wonder if it really worked, would you post predictions with the same enthusiasm)?
I wonder if it really worked, would you post predictions with the same enthusiasm)?
Excellent question, Che! My respects.
It's a good thing they moved it to the basement, about nothing.
The man lives in hope. He believes that his theory is "all-powerful and therefore true".) And you: "about nothing").
The man lives in hope. He believes that his theory is "all-powerful and therefore true".) And you are "about nothing".
I would even say - believes. That is closer to the Truth.