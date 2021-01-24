Charles Dow's theory - page 88
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Go away, or I'll ask the moderators to ban you! Or two on the subject.
For the author, I've put up a display of all the variables in the indicator. If there are your tau etc download this picture and sign the variables in Paint.
The picture shows indicator data at 4 Open prices.
It would be good to hear how to interpret this data for forecasting.
Go away, or I'll ask the moderators to ban you! Or two on the subject.
For the author, I've put up a display of all the variables in the indicator. If there are your tau etc download this picture and sign the variables in Paint.
The picture shows indicator data at 4 Open prices.
It would be good to hear how to interpret this data for forecasting.
You forgot to say that let the same Paint editor draw a red forecast line where the price will go, this is the main thing.
Thanks, but I'm not thinking back. Fast's a good guy, he was just angry yesterday. He swore at Yusuf badly.
Didn't want to upset him...
I believe in him too) PNB in general is when a girl is pregnant in the first 2 weeks there are many options, and at 7 and 9 months the future is predicted with a fair amount of probability. even though TC doesn't like that word)
I'm sure the prediction will be a fiasco, I'm telling you to predict confidently at any given time so it's not like oops it's gone a bit wrong... it's all a bluff. I always say predicting the future is not a load of crap, I lost 8 years because of it, but I gained something valuable in return.
And what period of your life do you not consider a lost time? Sitting on a sun bed on the beach, drinking beer and smoking bongs? )))
Floodbusters, get out of here or I'll ask the moderators to ban you! Or two on the subject.
For the author, I've put up a display of all the variables in the indicator. If there are your tau etc download this picture and sign the variables in Paint.
The picture shows indicator data at 4 Open prices.
It would be good to hear how to interpret this data for forecasting.
Zhenya, the probability of growth or decline, remains at the level of understanding 100 or 200 years ago. But there are always subtle unseen threads that give an advantage over others. There are people who see one step ahead. Yusuf is going his own way, maybe erroneously. To point out the shortcomings is a necessity on our part. He is, in my opinion, successfully holding his own. One can envy his patience. But the concept is raw. Perhaps something can be squeezed out, but only grams from a kilogram or even a ton.
Yes, Valery, I agree.
And on the subject of probability. I have been thinking about it. Randomness seems to me to be the main force in the world (Universe). It is not just something chaotic, it is some special order. Thanks to chance, sooner or later, events occur which, if there was a plan, could not happen. And these events balance each other out. And coming down to us Metatrader draws a curve of a certain harmony. And probability is a way of somehow understanding this randomness.
And what period of life do you not consider to be a lost time? When, sitting in a sun lounger on the beach, drinking beer and smoking a hookah? )))
Excuse me, will there be any girls?
Yes, Valery, I agree.
And on the subject of probability. I have been thinking about it. Randomness seems to me to be the main force in the world (Universe). It is not just something chaotic, it is some special order. Thanks to chance, sooner or later, events occur which, if there was a plan, could not happen. And these events balance each other out. And coming down to us Metatrader draws a curve of a certain harmony. And probability is a way of somehow understanding that randomness.
Excuse me, will there be girls?
Life experience in plain sight.)
It would be good to hear how to interpret this data for forecasting.
don't interpret it in any way, you can't interpret it, but you can admire the depth and resilience
----
forecasts next "point" for all available instruments on the last 4 :
open H1
open H2
open H4
open W1
should coincide on Monday.
But they won't coincide even close. And they won't even be made, because the author of this topic at MQL5 hasn't studied the terminal and the area he's trying to forecast in for 10 years. But maybe it's the custom of associate professors.
Yes, Valery, I agree.
And on the subject of probability. I have been thinking about it. Randomness seems to me to be the main force in the world (Universe). It is not just something chaotic, it is some special order. Thanks to chance, sooner or later, events occur which, if there was a plan, could not happen. And these events balance each other out. And coming down to us Metatrader draws a curve of a certain harmony. And probability is a way of somehow understanding this randomness.
Randomness and predetermination, society and the individual are always a bit in a struggle of opposites. Happy moments, golden ages when the joys of society and individuals at least slightly correlate in the same direction. )))